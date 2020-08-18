Four years ago, I sat with my mother in her family room watching the presidential election returns. I’d waited many years for this particular evening.
My 98-year-old mother, Ruth, wasn’t the first woman elected to public office in San Mateo, but you can count on one hand the number who’d gone before her. When I was young, these women would often, in the late afternoon, stop by our house for a quick drink, and exchange the latest political gossip in the community. But, more than that, in the little I truly understood then, these friends and mentors of my mother’s with their passion and intellect and commitment examined the world they inhabited, and always attempted to make it more closely resemble the world that they’d like to inhabit. They believed there was always work to be done, because the world in which they lived must always be improved.
None of my mother’s friends had come across the country in a covered wagon, but they were certainly like terrific frontier scouts, dispatching themselves into the political landscape up ahead and reporting back, so that the women who were to follow them might have a keener understanding of that sometimes inhospitable land.
So I wanted to be there with my mother when the first woman was elected president of the United States.
Down the hallway from the family room was my childhood bedroom, where once, a bookshelf was stocked with a young reader’s series that she’d given me. The collection was called Landmark Books, and as a boy growing up in the 1950s, I loved reading these tales of American history. From Paul Revere and the Minutemen to Betsy Ross and the Flag to Lincoln and Gettysburg, they captured me with their sagas of adventure and sacrifice and urgency.
Lying in bed at night, I was fascinated about how 13 quarrelsome colonies transformed themselves into a new nation, our nation. Certainly these books did not tell the whole story — there were no tales of the Black struggle for freedom, or of the fight by women and immigrants to be treated with fairness and dignity — but, at the same time, these stories made me proud to be a kid growing up in America. The spark of democracy resided in these books, and this undeniably moved me.
As I sat there in 2016 with my mother, there seemed to be an arc connecting what I’d been imbued with as a child and the election of the first woman president. And that arc told the tale of an America never satisfied with its lot and always looking for ways to continuously improve itself — to create new opportunities for all.
But rather too quickly the voting returns told a much different story.
“Well, this won’t be happening.”
There are many things I’ll never forget about my life, but my mother saying this that night as she rose unsteadily from her chair while clutching her cane will certainly be one of them. She said good night and disappeared down the dark hallway into her bedroom.
These days she doesn’t leave that bedroom nearly as much as she did four years ago. The process of aging can be like a constant stream of what must be given away, of the relentless series of adjustments to what one can and can’t do. It certainly hasn’t been easy for such an independent soul as my mother.
But she’s made it to another election.
Frankly, I sometimes believe that she’s willed herself to this election. Though there won’t be a woman president this time, my mother has no plans on missing it. The very first thing she asked me as she lay in bed after I’d told her about a recent march of protest I’d attended was, “But will they vote?”
Recently, in an interview, it was pointed out to the president that a thousand American citizens had died of COVID-19 the previous day.
“ They are dying,” he replied. “That’s true. And it is what it is.”
My mother has outlived all those women who once gathered in her living room. But, like my mother, they are still enduringly alive all around us. Those women who believed that nothing in a democracy “is what it is.” That the soul of our country must reside in its ability to always be reinventing itself: to be more just, more equitable, more inclusive.
They believed that the progress of our nation from its earliest days lay in the citizenry’s vigilance and unsubmissiveness to what they knew should not exist. Our country’s history teaches us that this sort of discontent — and what we do about it — can be like a gift of noble purpose to the generations who follow us.
Mike Nagler is a trustee on the Burlingame Library Board.
