There are three seats available on the Belmont-Redwood Shores School District Board of Trustees and four high-quality candidates running.
Jackee Bruno, David Koss, April Northrup and Gopal Ratnam are those candidates and each bring a good perspective on learning loss, behavior and the general need to provide support for students as the impact of the pandemic wanes — including a data-based approach and making school fun so students stay engaged.
They also have good ideas on how to best meet the needs of teachers and staff — including allowing teachers to work and collaborate across locations, and working to address housing needs so commutes can be reduced.
However, the edge goes to Koss, Northrup and Ratnam for their depth of knowledge on those issues, along with their understanding of budget challenges. Bruno would likely come up to speed quickly, however, and we hope he sticks around and continues to participate, especially the eye on social and emotional well-being.
The four candidates are knowledgeable and passionate but the best choices for the district are Koss, Northrup and Ratnam.
