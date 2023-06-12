This was item 27 on the San Mateo City Council consent agenda at its June 5 meeting.
It didn’t stay on the consent calendar for long. Item 27 was a letter of apology drafted by Deputy Mayor Lisa Diaz Nash and Councilmember Adam Loraine.
It was a council apology for actions by its Mayor Amourence Lee.
Mayor Lee was absent from the meeting and to date has made no apology. Some speakers wanted to know why the council, and not Mayor Lee, was apologizing. One speaker, San Mateo Planning Commissioner Seema Patel, speaking for herself, didn’t see the need for Lee to make any apologies. Not so for San Mateo residents Cliff Robbins, a member of the city’s Sustainability and Infrastructure Commission and whose name was dramatically pulled from an envelope and, according to Lee, the subject of allegations of potential vote trading, and Nicole Fernandez, district director to state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, and the Papa Joe of local Democratic politics, whom Lee had accused in testimony to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office and were the objects of the council’s apology.
They definitely appreciated the council’s actions. Robbins said he did not expect any apology from Lee who he described as “narcissistic.” Councilmembers and members of the public weighed in. Ultimately, the council voted unanimously to adopt the letter of apology.
Also included in the apology letter were former Mayor Joe Goethals and Assemblymember Diane Papan’s chief of staff Dave Burruto., who Lee had also thrown under the bus.
***
They could have saved a lot of time if they had just sung “How do I say I’m sorry?” by Andrew Peterson.
“Well, I want to say I’m sorry but I don’t know how
But I’m sorry, I’m so sorry now
I said some words to you I wish I never said
I know words can kill ‘cause something’s dead ...
I built the wall, the fault is mine
And maybe now the only way to find some peace
Is just to give it time and trust in grace”
***
Discontent at Bay Meadows: Kelly Moran, longtime resident, reports she just learned — that the city is proposing to rename Bay Meadows Park — to the name of a police volunteer who died at the track 75 years ago.
“While this seems nice, it is a gut punch for our neighborhood! It would erase the name Bay Meadows from our neighborhood, as the park is the only facility that still carries the name. Plus, it would erase the name of the track from San Mateo. There has been zero (none!) outreach to our neighborhood.”
Special Officer Stephen Clark was struck and killed by a stock car at the Bay Meadows Race Track while attempting to render aid following a crash on the track.
He was preparing to leave the track to direct traffic at the intersection of El Camino Real and Hillsdale Boulevard when two race cars had collided and crashed through the track fence at the south turn. A mass of spectators was attempting to reach the crash scene. Officer Clark instructed a fellow officer to keep the spectators from entering the track through the outside fence. As he attempted to cross the track to reach the inside fence, he was struck by one of the stock cars.
Officer Clark had served as a volunteer reserve officer with the San Mateo Police Department for nine years. He was survived by his wife and brother.
***
The race for the Board of Supervisors District 1 is heating up as candidates Burlingame Councilmember Emily Beach and Millbrae Councilmember Gina Papan vie for endorsements. District 1 for the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors includes the communities of the San Mateo Highlands and the Baywood Park neighborhood, Burlingame, Burlingame Hills, Hillsborough, Millbrae, San Bruno , South San Francisco (east of El Camino Real) and the San Francisco International Airport.
Beach has endorsements from U.S. representatives Kevin Mullin and Anna Eshoo. Papan has endorsements from many legislators including her sister Diane Papan.
But what about former U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier and current District 1 supervisor Dave Pine? Stay tuned.
Will Papan’s support of a landlord involved in a red-tag case (neglect of one’s property) cost her votes? Landlords are not the most popular people although they are supported by a PAC with big bucks.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo.
Her column runs Mondays. She can be
reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
