The race to fill the District 3 seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors has been narrowed to two candidates who made it through to the general election in November. The district is massive, and covers the coast from Pacifica south and includes the rural communities of Portola Valley, Woodside and Atherton, along with parts of Belmont and Redwood City and the city of San Carlos. It also includes huge swaths of unincorporated land, where the only elected official representing residents there is the District 3 supervisor.
Both candidates in the general election have elected experience in the district, but not on the largest segment — the coast. The coast hasn’t had elected representation on the Board of Supervisors in recent memory, and elevating the concerns of the region should be of upmost concern. The two candidates, Menlo Park Councilmember Ray Mueller and San Carlos Councilmember Laura Parmer-Lohan, have certainly put in the work to learn about the coast and its issues while also diving deeply into the issues that matter most to the people of San Mateo County. We are fortunate to have this current choice as both would hit the ground running.
However, we must choose the best candidate, and that is Mueller.
Mueller is not new to public policy, having been elected to the Menlo Park City Council by an at-large vote in 2012 and again in 2016. He was elected for a third time in 2020 in an unopposed race for District 5, the first district elections for his district but the second for the city.
Before joining the council, Mueller was appointed to the city’s Transportation Commission and has volunteered with the county’s Surfrider Foundation and as a board member with the housing nonprofit LifeMoves.
He is able to synthesize complex issues well and translate them into everyday language easily accessible to all. His background of a working class family lends itself well to understanding the needs of the entirety of the Peninsula and its unique challenges as a high-cost area with pockets of both rich and poor and a dwindling middle class between.
He also puts in a ton of work and seeks compromise and wins when possible while also bringing a strong mentality of constituent service and problem-solving.
While Parmer-Lohan is also hardworking when it comes to learning about issues that matter most, Mueller has the edge when it comes to a deeper understanding of the complete nature of the job — serving the district and its people in every way possible.
