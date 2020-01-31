Measure L — $385 million bond measure for the San Mateo Union High School District: YES
Measure N — Increase the current parcel tax of $246 a year by $88 to a new amount of $334 for the San Carlos Elementary School District: YES
Measure O — $97 million bond measure for Burlingame schools: YES
