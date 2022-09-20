Craig Wiesner

At 10:15 p.m. one night in 1982 I stepped outside the gate of Osan Air Base in Korea to head to my “hooch” (apartment). The Yakimandu lady was outside. She recognized me and waved a freshly fried package of dumplings at me. I gave her a few thousand Won (around a dollar’s worth of Korean currency). As I munched on my snack I noticed something funny. The paper wrapping the snacks looked familiar. It was made from documents from my unit! I walked back over and said “Ajima, please let me see the rest of those papers.” They were all from my unit. Alarmed, I went through the stack page by page and to my relief found that none bore classification marks other than a few stamped “For Official Use Only.” I asked if she had more papers like these and she said “No.” How they made their way out of my unit and off base was a mystery, one I thought someone needed to solve. I apologized and took all the papers, went back to my unit and told the officer in charge. Given that we were an Air Force Intelligence unit, it caused a stir. Within a few days, our security chief figured out how she had gotten those papers and made sure it wouldn’t happen again.

With a Top Secret clearance, I had extensive training and real world experience handling classified material. Disclosure of our secrets can result in irreparable damage to national security and cost lives. Sources, assets, methods and intel conclusions have to be zealously protected. The World War II slogan “loose lips sink ships” is true. That’s why the story about the documents removed from Mar-a-Lago is so disturbing. We shouldn’t jump to conclusions about the current status of the hundreds of documents stamped Confidential to Top Secret SCI, or whether it was a crime for them to have been taken to Mar-a-Lago. Time will tell. We can argue about the timing of the search but even former Attorney General Barr says the FBI had no choice but to request a warrant after over a year of requests, cajoling, subpoenas and evidence that there was still more remaining at Mar-a-Lago.

