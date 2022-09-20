At 10:15 p.m. one night in 1982 I stepped outside the gate of Osan Air Base in Korea to head to my “hooch” (apartment). The Yakimandu lady was outside. She recognized me and waved a freshly fried package of dumplings at me. I gave her a few thousand Won (around a dollar’s worth of Korean currency). As I munched on my snack I noticed something funny. The paper wrapping the snacks looked familiar. It was made from documents from my unit! I walked back over and said “Ajima, please let me see the rest of those papers.” They were all from my unit. Alarmed, I went through the stack page by page and to my relief found that none bore classification marks other than a few stamped “For Official Use Only.” I asked if she had more papers like these and she said “No.” How they made their way out of my unit and off base was a mystery, one I thought someone needed to solve. I apologized and took all the papers, went back to my unit and told the officer in charge. Given that we were an Air Force Intelligence unit, it caused a stir. Within a few days, our security chief figured out how she had gotten those papers and made sure it wouldn’t happen again.
With a Top Secret clearance, I had extensive training and real world experience handling classified material. Disclosure of our secrets can result in irreparable damage to national security and cost lives. Sources, assets, methods and intel conclusions have to be zealously protected. The World War II slogan “loose lips sink ships” is true. That’s why the story about the documents removed from Mar-a-Lago is so disturbing. We shouldn’t jump to conclusions about the current status of the hundreds of documents stamped Confidential to Top Secret SCI, or whether it was a crime for them to have been taken to Mar-a-Lago. Time will tell. We can argue about the timing of the search but even former Attorney General Barr says the FBI had no choice but to request a warrant after over a year of requests, cajoling, subpoenas and evidence that there was still more remaining at Mar-a-Lago.
The claims made by the former president and his proxies that he is able to wave his hands over a box of papers and declassify them, without taking any other steps to formalize that declassification, or, that any document he carried from the Oval Office to the residence was automatically declassified, are nonsense. Former Trump senior aides say there was no such policy in place. Sitting presidents do have absolute authority on declassification, which should include notifying the White House Counsel, impacted agencies, the military and, in some cases, allies and congressional committees, so that any active intelligence or military operations, and most importantly, people, are not endangered. Finally, all copies and derivatives of documents must be stamped “Declassified” with a declassification date. Without this process, uncertainty exists and bad things can happen.
Here is one scenario if that process is not followed. The CIA briefs the president that they have a human asset in Syria who is able to tell us the exact location of a wanted terrorist. As the briefing ends, the president asks to keep the Top Secret NOFORN HUMINT briefing document. Then, he takes it to the residence that, according to former President Trump, automatically declassifies it. Then, he has guests visit the residence. A week later, the wanted terrorist kills everyone in his circle and goes underground. A high cost.
My Yakimandu adventure cost me a few extra hours of work but it was my duty to report a potential security breach. A month later, while flying home on leave my civilian seatmate struck up a conversation asking questions about Osan. I thought it was simple curiosity until he asked “Do ROK (Korean) forces guard the airfield perimeter or Air Force Security Police (SPs)?” “That’s a strange question!” I responded. He said “It’s OK, You can tell me.” flashing his Pentagon parking pass. I stopped talking. When I landed I called the Office of Special Investigations and spent a day of my vacation being debriefed about my seatmate. A month later when I returned to Korea my commander called me in and read me an “Attaboy” (Letter of Commendation) from Washington on the subjects of Yakimandu and nosey seatmates.
Like three-striper me, the National Archivists correctly raised an alarm. “Attaboy,” National Archivists. The Presidential Records Act (enacted in response to President Nixon’s desire to destroy presidential records when he resigned) is crystal clear that ALL presidential records belong IN the National Archives, NOT in the basement or “45 Office” of Mar-a-Lago, especially any marked Top Secret. It is not simply a small disagreement about where documents are stored.
This column will self-destruct in five seconds … four … three…two… one... .
Craig Wiesner is the co-owner of Reach And Teach, a book, toy and cultural gift shop on 25th Avenue in San Mateo.
