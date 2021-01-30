One of the ubiquitous facts of society is that politicians are not the type to be showered with love. Writer Emma Goldman perfectly encapsulates the general public’s views toward them: They “promise you heaven before the election and give you hell after.”
However, currently, the exact opposite phenomenon is becoming increasingly common. Rather than facing hostility from their citizens, some politicians have even been idolized. The issue with excessive adulation, though, is that, to the public eye, the receptors of such exaltation embody solely the most perfect version of themselves. All their flaws are subconsciously erased. There can be two outcomes of this veneration. First, when the idol inevitably falls from the pedestal they have been lifted upon, not only will the impact be twice as hard due to the expectations they were wreathed with, but the supporters will also be left feeling betrayed. The second consequence is much more dangerous. It is when followers purposefully look past the imperfections, no matter how severe, to preserve the pure perception of their idol and thus allow them to escape without accountability. Political idolization generally falls under the second category.
This happens on both sides of the spectrum. Take former President Barack Obama, for example. He was, in my opinion, a phenomenal and groundbreaking president. His election and subsequent ascent as the first African American man to the highest position of power in this nation proved that, while there is a long way to go, we have come a long way as well.
Through his eight years in office, Obama was continuously adulated, called the “perfect president” and lionized to an ill-advisable extent. It makes sense why he was held at such a high regard, just a few of his presidential accomplishments are enough to leave one impressed: he saved the economy following the 2008 recession, advanced U.S. health care with the Affordable Care Act, and aided the environment by signing the 2015 Paris Agreement and limiting carbon emissions from power plants. However, despite these rightfully praised successes, there were several questionable acts by his administration that are often hidden or blatantly ignored by the former president’s supporters. As the Bureau of Investigative Journalism reports, Obama’s drone strikes in the Middle East killed up to 800 civilians. He authorized more attacks in his first year of presidency than President Bush did in his entire presidency. Now, the fact that he was responsible for these actions does not negate all the incredible progress he made, but it should not be disregarded either. Obama should also be held accountable for these more disreputable choices, not just glorified for his achievements.
On the other extreme end of this, we have President Donald Trump; perhaps the perfect example of politician idolization gone unchecked. On one hand, there have been constructive actions taken by his administration like increasing the regulation of vaping, hastening drug approval, criminal justice reform and reduced taxes. On the other hand, Trump has also made many iniquitous choices. He refused to enforce masks at his rallies, leading to a superspreader event at the White House during the announcement that Amy Coney Barrett would be his U.S. Supreme Court nominee. His administration attacked the LGBTQ+ community until its last days, with the Department of Health and Human Services repealing the rule that would prevent their organizations from discriminating against people that are LGBTQ+. And, on top of all that, Trump is the only president to be impeached twice. Surely, after all of these questionable actions, Trump’s followers would rethink their support, or, at the very least, condemn him into accepting responsibility, right? Nope. Their idolization for the ex-president borders on hero-worship — indeed, cult expert Steve Hassan asserts that Trump’s followers have all the traits of a cult. After all, how else would you characterize the mob that was willing to storm the U.S. Capitol just because their leader told them that the election was fake? A group of people so brainwashed by their idol that they were prepared to ignore all the facts to preserve his power? Here lies the true extent of political idolization. Far from being considered a simple inspiration, Trump is closer to a God to his followers. His word is law.
There is a distinction between admiration and reverence, and it is one we must be especially aware of with politicians. Their job is to work for us and with us to improve our society. Thus, they are not friends, not celebrities, but people with a responsibility to their citizens. Therefore, we must hold them to their promises — an action difficult to execute when we are shining a light so bright at them that their shadows are hidden from view.
Samidha Mishra is a junior at San Mateo High School. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
Samidha, well done. If every young person thinks and communicates like you, our future looks very bright.
