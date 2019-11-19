This past Saturday, I went to see a wrestling dual between the University of North Carolina and Stanford. I was looking forward to watching the match because both teams have advanced their programs in recent years. Last season, Stanford was the PAC 10 Champion. This season, UNC’s squad is ranked 17th in the country. To be in the top 20 is considered an honor in the world of college wrestling and the Tar Heels had done it! That may change, however, after Stanford bruised the Heels in Saturday’s dual, 21 to 11. In college wrestling, a dual is contested in 10 weight classes. Out of the 10, Stanford won seven. It was a solid victory and exciting to watch.
After the dual was over, I had the added pleasure of seeing two people I hadn’t seen in years. When Chris Horpel was Stanford’s coach, I used to go to Stanford’s practices and help out as a volunteer assistant. That is how I knew Patricia Miranda and her husband Levi. I worked closely with Patricia in particular. She and I were about the same weight and, because she was the only girl on the squad, she would often get left out of the pairings when the guys set up to drill or spar. Especially in those days, with girls new to the sport, this was not unusual.
Getting to compete was also a problem. Unless a gal wanted to go up against a guy, she’d have few chances to wrestle. Patricia did sometimes put on a Stanford singlet and go up against a male college athlete but, invariably, because of the difference in strength, she’d lose. It didn’t discourage her, though, because her focus was on the freestyle season where the pool of women competing was greater. She also dreamed of being on the women’s wrestling team for the United States at the 2004 Olympics. It did happen. She made the squad and came home from Athens, Greece with a bronze medal.
Today, without my time commitment to the City Council, I’ve been able to go back to coaching. Of the kids I currently coach, many are girls. There is one in particular with whom I am impressed. She is more single-minded than any of the other athletes and if she ends up being an Olympian like Patricia, I will not be surprised.
Between the two, there is one challenge to Danica’s career that Patricia never had to face. It is not unique to the sport of wrestling but is a situation faced by all women athletes. It is the predicament of competing against transgender athletes, whether transitioning from female to male, or the opposite. Both situations are bringing about challenges to women athletes never before seen.
In 2017 and 2018, in the state of Texas, a trans-athlete named Mack Beggs won the state title at 110 pounds. Born female, Beggs was transitioning to male and using testosterone therapy to do it. Texas required Beggs to compete as a female because whatever is listed on the birth certificate is how Texas requires an athlete to compete. In addition, Texas does not recognize testosterone as a sport-enhancing drug.
In another state, in another sport, circumstances were reversed but the results predictably the same. In the spring of 2018, Selina Soule was running the 55-meter dash in a high school track meet. To advance, she needed to finish at least 6th. Among the female runners, Selina did finish sixth. However, she did not qualify to advance. Among her competitors were two men who identified as women. They finished first and second, leaving Selina to finish eighth.
These kinds of situations have made it hard for women athletes to compete and win. A similar but different situation is depicted in the movie, “The Last Gold.” It tells of the U.S. Women’s Swim Team at the ’76 Montreal Olympics. After years of dominating both the Olympic and World Games, the U.S. women are stunned by the East Germans. The Germans suddenly come to the forefront and not only win but win decisively, smashing past Olympic and World records in every event but one. How did they do it? Simple: steroids. The East German women looked more like men than women. They were bigger, stronger and ... not surprisingly ... faster. It was an unfair competition with unfair results.
In sports, fairness is key. It is why there are rules. It is why there is little tolerance for drugs and certainly not for drugs designed to enhance strength, endurance or speed. Ultimately, to be fair, transgenders will need to have their own category, just as men and women have had in sports for centuries. Certainly, as women’s wrestling has evolved in the last 20 years, that is precisely what has happened.
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.