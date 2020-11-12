Jerry Hill has nothing to do. Nothing. Nada.
He’s not getting ready to go to Sacramento for the new legislative session. He’s not planning the next round of “Java With Jerry” constituent meet-ups. He’s not gearing up for the next bill, the next office, the next campaign.
Jerry Hill — it’s always two words — has been in elective office since 1991, first on the San Mateo City Council, then the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, then the state Assembly and, finally, two terms in the state Senate. In that time, he has been a public official of unparalleled energy — always on the move, looking to the next office and engaging his constituents at every conceivable event and setting. If you’ve been a San Mateo County resident in the past 30 years and haven’t met Jerry Hill, it’s because you opted not to walk across the room and introduce yourself.
I used to joke that Jerry Hill is like God — wherever two or more are gathered, he is there.
Nevertheless, two terms in the state Senate is the limit, and in a couple of weeks, Jerry Hill will be out of office for the first time in 30 years.
But nothing? No plans? Surely, someone as energetic and restless as Jerry Hill has something up his sleeve. Something he knows he wants to do next.
“I hate to say it. I actually don’t know,” he said in what we agreed is his exit interview. “In all honesty, I am looking forward to not having anything I have to do. For once, there’s nothing I really have to do. How long will that last? Maybe 10 minutes, maybe 10 years. I don’t know.
“I’ve never been at a loss for things to do. Maybe I have this hunger or thirst to continue in politics in some elective role. I don’t think so, but I don’t know. I’m not applying for any appointments to anything at this point,” he said.
Jerry Hill won’t miss the weekly sojourns to Sacramento. “Been there, done that,” he said. He will miss the “ups and downs” of the legislative process — the successes and failures that come after months of debate, what he called “the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.” He will miss that, he said, “a little bit.”
He will miss the ability to effect change at a very local and impactful level.
Some people go to the Legislature to tackle a big, specific issue — government finance, school reform, climate. Jerry Hill said his legislative style was to react to a perceived injustice or unfairness. “It usually required me to get angry or upset about something,” he said.
So, when a PG&E pipeline exploded in San Bruno in 2010, he first thought it was an accident. Then he found out about the “corrupt culture” that permeated PG&E and the state Public Utilities Commission, which was supposed to be regulating the energy company. His fury drove a decade of hearings, scathing criticism, investigations and, ultimately, legislation that has put PG&E on final probation — one more example of corporate malfeasance and the company will be dissolved and replaced by a publicly owned entity. And so it went with party buses, a faulty balcony in Berkeley, and so on.
There could still be an issue “that grabs me and I could be effecting some change, but probably not through elective office,” he said. What that might be remains unknown.
For right now, he’s content. After 30 years of going full speed ahead, Jerry Hill is ready to let the next thing come to him. For the moment, that’s nothing.
A FEW THOUGHTS: There will be more time and space to analyze the 2020 local elections, but it is clear already that it was a watershed year in Peninsula politics with huge gains by women, people of color and openly gay and nonbinary people.
In the Redwood City Council election, four seats, a majority, were won by people of color — the first time the council fully reflects the broader spectrum of the city’s diversity.
A GOOD MAN: Much has been and should be said and written about the passing of Tom Mohr, educator, friend, leader, gentleman, human being. All of it is deserved. I have known no finer individual. I wish I could be more like him.
THE RIGHT MAN: This is the first political season in memory without the brave, pungent, funny and human commentary of comic Will Durst, sidelined by health issues several months ago. I just want to say I miss him. We all do. And we look to the day when he’s back behind a microphone, taking no prisoners.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
