In an odd confluence of events, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe confirmed to me this week that he is running for re-election in 2022, while former deputy district attorney Joe Goethals, who recently completed a year as mayor of San Mateo, confirmed he is being urged to challenge Wagstaffe.
That either might seek the office is not odd, but the particular context of such declarations, as noted by Goethals, is no less than fascinating.
Wagstaffe, long one of the state’s leading proponents of the death penalty, last week opted not to seek a death verdict in the case of Daniel Contreras, accused of beating a 17-month-old girl to death after sexually assaulting her.
In announcing his decision, Wagstaffe made this surprising statement to the Daily Journal: “I think the views on the death penalty here in California, and specifically with me, are evolving.”
His evolution appears to be recent. In 2016, when he was president of the California District Attorneys Association, Wagstaffe campaigned against Proposition 66, a proposal to repeal the death penalty. If the repeal passed, he said then, “Crime victims will feel once again that the system has failed them. And the concept of life without parole — they simply don’t believe it.” The measure failed statewide by a vote of 51% to 49% but in San Mateo County, repeal of the death penalty passed overwhelmingly, 57.5% yes to 42.5% no.
More recently, in 2019, when Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered a moratorium on the death penalty, Wagstaffe told the Wall Street Journal, ““I am disappointed that (Newsom) is overriding the will of the people and didn’t make it clear that he would do so during his campaign.”
Then, on Tuesday, former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon was sworn in as Los Angeles district attorney, and announced sweeping changes to the office, including ending the death penalty, stopping most uses of cash bail for misdemeanor nonserious or nonviolent felony offenses and prioritizing cases for resentencing inmates.
Wagstaffe, in confirming he is running again, said he is eager to undertake changes to his office that reflect an unsettled criminal justice environment prompted by the Black Lives Matter movement. “What’s going on in the social justice movement, I’m trying to change the system. I can’t get that done in two years,” Wagstaffe said. “I’m running again. No question.”
Wagstaffe’s brief comments also were in contrast to Goethals’ reaction to the rumors that he might challenge the DA.
Citing the decision regarding Contreras and the news out of Los Angeles, Goethals said it is “interesting timing” for the rumor he might run. “I haven’t made a decision about that,” he said.
But Goethals went on to discuss the changing criminal justice environment in sharp words.
“Every dinosaur DA in California is going to get run out of town for 70 years of mass incarceration,” he said. Asked if he was calling Wagstaffe one of the dinosaur DAs, Goethals declined to elaborate.
Noting that Wagstaffe was a leading advocate for the death penalty while his constituents voted overwhelmingly to repeal it, he said the decision to drop the capital charge in the Contreras case “doesn’t make any sense. … I’m perplexed at what is happening in that office.”
Meanwhile, Wagstaffe reacted to the rumors about a possible challenge from Goethals with this: “He has a couple of skeletons in his closet. I’m surprised he wants to run. He has until next November to decide if he wants to do this.”
Asked about “skeletons,” Goethals said, “I don’t know how to answer that question. He always says that the best way to run is unopposed and I’m sure he believes that.”
Wagstaffe, 68, has never had an opponent. He has worked exclusively in the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, starting there as an intern in 1977.
Goethals, 43, worked in the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office for nine years, and then the San Mateo County office for five years. He left in May to enter private practice.
As for his own candidacy, Goethals said, “I’ve been approached by some people to do it and I haven’t made up my mind.”
‘TIS THE SEASON: This is the time of year when city council representatives elect their colleagues to regional boards and commissions. That includes the SamTrans board, which is gearing up for a fight with San Francisco and Santa Clara counties over control of Caltrain. SamTrans just elected Belmont Mayor Charles Stone as its new chair. Expect San Carlos Councilman Ron Collins to step down from the Caltrain board, perhaps to be replaced by newly returning Redwood City Councilman Jeff Gee, a veteran of the internecine transit wars.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
