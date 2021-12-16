As we look over the Peninsula political landscape, shaping up for an unprecedented 2022 election, one fact stands out among all others: The Peninsula is not a bipartisan political environment. With all due respect to any Republican candidates, every race for office in 2022 is about the Democratic Party. But the total dominance by one party raises a host of interesting questions.
Such as whether a progressive, particularly as it is defined, at least lately, by the most outspoken and assertive progressives on the political scene, is in a position to win the open congressional and Assembly seats. And whether the demographic changes coursing through the political structure of the Peninsula are at a point where they will reach the highest local offices. And whether those changes actually translate into progressive politics.
Or will we see a continuing status quo, signaled by the election of three white males to the most prominent offices — Congress and two seats on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors?
It is without question that political access and success have been denied systematically to women and people of color, to use the currently popular progressive argot — terminology, along with Latinx, that may be in common usage among political insiders and political scientists, but may not sit so comfortably with the larger electorate.
Yes, there is an inevitability about this demographic sea change, as has been noted in this column numerous times, housekeeping notwithstanding.
But opportunity may have arrived a few years early, before the wave of change has reached its peak influence.
When it comes to the county’s three most prominent legislative offices, an open seat is a rarity. In the case of Congress, it can come once a generation. In the Legislature and the Board of Supervisors, it can be once every 12 years, a lifetime in politics. With this election, a lot of ambitious windows will be slammed shut. And for a host of reasons I will touch on further down, the sweeping change that some expect to be a progressive wave may not be what it appears to be.
It is more likely the revolution, if that’s what it should be called, will continue where it already has begun — at the city councils and school boards, where the advent of district elections and campaign donation caps have broken down many of the barriers to more diverse representation.
If changes are occurring at the most local of levels, district elections also make it more difficult for such change to arrive at the higher offices. For example, South San Francisco Councilmember James Coleman, running for the Assembly, got 3,443 votes and won his district seat by 299 votes. In the Assembly district, outgoing incumbent Kevin Mullin won his June 2018 primary — a relevant comparison to the June 2020 primary — with 80,610 votes, out of a total 108,000 votes case in a three-candidate field, which is likely in 2020. Coleman has been in office a year and, despite the attention he has earned by his upset victory, there has been little time for him to establish himself as a countywide influencer.
As I mentioned at the top, it may be insufficient to say the Peninsula is dominated by the Democrats. Countywide, the Republicans, who once held nearly every legislative seat, are a third party. The county’s party registration is 56% Democratic, 14% Republican (down a whole percent since 2020), and 25% voters who state No Party Preference.
But it can be misleading. A good number of Democrats and NPPers, were Republicans not that long ago. They became Democrats or switched to NPP because they felt disenfranchised from their party of origin. As noted by Melissa Michelson, Menlo College political science professor, a good number of people register with the same party as their parents, and not out of profound loyalty. This explains why voters can switch between presidential candidates with seemingly stark differences.
The diversification of the Peninsula demographics also can be misconstrued as a trend toward progressive politics. Certainly, there is a significant growth in the number of Asian and Latino residents and, by inference, voters. But in both cases, these are communities heavily populated by new or newer immigrants, and the political gulf can be quite wide between an emigrant from Vietnam and an emigrant from Pakistan. There is a growing school of thought that many portions of the Asian and Latino communities are much more conservative than the mainstream Democratic Party, in both social and economic issues.
In other words, these communities are not monolithic. To predict the future about their partisan voting habits, is to build on shaky ground.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
