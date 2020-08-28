Many things have taken place in the last six months we wouldn’t have dreamed about before the pandemic. The list is mighty, but one example: How often have you seen a professional barber cutting someone’s hair on a sidewalk? Or seen restaurant after restaurant setting up chairs and canopies in the street for patrons?
Once this whole thing is over, it will be interesting to see what remains. Outside dining seems to be one thing that will, or at least should. While cities such as Burlingame and San Mateo have in the past been shy about trying smaller street shutdowns, this latest experiment is proving it can be done.
One might argue that success has been mixed. After all, Burlingame had to modify its Burlingame Avenue street closure because of noncompliance of mask and social distancing rules and mixing of bicycles, skateboards and pedestrians. In San Mateo, some sections of closed streets have less action than others while the parklets, areas of closures in parking spaces and not directly in traffic areas, seem to be doing quite well.
Once the pandemic is over, concern over masks and social distancing will not be an issue (at least that’s the hope), and Burlingame likely has enough information to try it again more successfully. San Mateo too. I point out these two cities because one thing they have in common is the current or near future construction of a parking garage downtown. While the loss of parking has been OK because there are overall fewer people out and about, the addition of two new structures will be sure to alleviate any concern about loss of parking. Besides, I don’t know about you, but I can neither remember ever parking right in front of a restaurant or business I was planning to visit; nor have I tried for about 15 years. I usually park at least two blocks away and walk over. That’s about the same for the new parking garages as well.
My hope is that al fresco will be a new thing that sticks around. What I do hope doesn’t stick around is the continued use of the orange barricades.
***
The city of San Mateo recently announced a new location for its worker resource center, and I have to say I couldn’t think of a better spot. The current site is right where one of those new garages I mentioned will be. It’s at Fifth Avenue and Claremont Street. The new one is at North Amphlett Boulevard and Monte Diablo Avenue in the North Central neighborhood. What’s good about the new spot is that it is right next to the Monte Diablo catwalk that bridges the North Shoreview and North Central neighborhood. Both neighborhoods have a good share of workers who might use the center. It’s also easily accessible on the light industrial frontage road so contractors and others using the services won’t bother the residences.
When the city mentioned it was looking for a spot on Amphlett, I worried it might be next to the Central Neighborhood, which has a tendency to complain about anything that isn’t a road hump or other traffic calming device. This way, it keeps the center away from that and actually serves the people who will use it. Good job!
***
I caught Michelle Obama’s speech from the Democratic National Convention. Typical stuff. Well delivered. She hit her points well and made her argument for Joe Biden. One thing caused my heart to skip a beat, however. While talking about voting, she recommended turning in your ballot as early as possible. I understand why she said it, but couldn’t disagree more.
Unless there is an event of apocalyptic proportions (and I’m not necessarily ruling that out this year), California’s 55 Electoral College votes will go to Joe Biden. So any concern about the mail or ballots getting lost when it comes to the national election is not needed. What is needed is for you to pay attention to the local races and vote accordingly based on how the campaign goes. Through a campaign season, you can learn more about candidates and be able to vote with more information the later you do it.
I would say you don’t have to wait to drop in the box at 5 p.m. Election Day. Do it the week before, make the weekend of Nov. 1 your deadline. It happens to be the end of Daylight Saving Time, so maybe it’s “turn the clock back, mail your ballot in.”
***
There has been much talk about the impact of the pandemic on children, their education and their development. All of it is warranted. However, there is one possible silver lining. This generation will be the most resilient in decades.
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.