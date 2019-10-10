This feels like it should be embarrassing, but it’s hard to say whether it really is, or to whom.
The San Mateo County Democratic Party met recently to vote on an endorsement among the five Democrats running for the 13th Senate District seat being vacated by Jerry Hill, who is termed out. Nobody won. Nobody even came close to winning.
One hundred Democrats showed up at the endorsement event. It takes 70 percent to win the endorsement outright. It takes 50% to forward the endorsement decision to the party’s November state convention in Long Beach.
The top vote-getter, Redwood City Councilwoman Shelly Masur, got 33%. Four votes behind her was public interest entrepreneur Josh Becker at 29%. In third place, with 20%, was No Endorsement, who is not actually running in this race. Former assemblywoman Sally Lieber finished fourth with 15%, Burlingame Councilman Michael Brownrigg finished fifth with 3% and Millbrae Councilwoman Annie Oliva actually managed to finish sixth in a field of five with zero votes.
This indeterminate outcome is entirely consistent with the buzz around the race since candidates began campaigning last year. In this case, the buzz is that there is no buzz.
This is not a comment on the worldwide decline in bees, but more of a statement that this race still doesn’t seem to be generating any widespread excitement, either generally or around an individual candidate.
That’s a surprise, and it’s not entirely fair. It’s an open seat, which happens with remarkable infrequency here on the golden-tinged land we call the Peninsula. The candidates are uniformly bright and earnest (although it could be said that each has a significant political flaw). And they actually are running, putting time, money and emotional capital on the line, which is not to be dismissed lightly.
Nonetheless, the level of enthusiasm for this race on the Unofficial, Unscientific and Entirely Random Wow Scale is somewhere around meh.
Well, then, is the inability to endorse embarrassing to the candidates or to the party, and should it be? Viewed generously, it doesn’t have to be seen that way. One hundred party faithful showed on a Sunday of balmy Bay Area weather when an unimaginable array of other things to do stretched out before us all.
The fact that no one could muster enough support to move the endorsement forward speaks more to the fact that this is a Democratic seat — nearly 50% of voters are registered Democrat, only 16% Republican.
Indeed, the endorsement vote may be a predictor of the March election. With five Democrats, they are likely to carve up the vote such that the winning percentage could be relatively low.
All of which leads back to two simple realities: One of these people is going to win, and anyone of them could win. They’re all campaigning hard, holding successful campaign events large and small, showing up at a wide range of community events.
A FEW MORE THOUGHTS: The absence of an endorsement could be cause for optimism for Lieber, the only candidate from Santa Clara County, who must be hoping a divided vote in San Mateo County benefits her. … I said up above that anyone could win, but the total lack of any votes bodes poorly for Oliva. She did speak at the endorsement event, but these things often are determined before the vote, when supporters lobby for votes and try to bring people to the event. Insiders say there was some lobbying on her behalf by real estate interests, which are all in for her. If that’s true, that says something unsettling about her campaign.
I referenced the political flaws of each candidate, but one thing has emerged with clarity — each of them should have sufficient financial resources to wage a credible campaign. … The most recent reports are from mid-year and they showed Becker winning the money race at more than $880,000. Brownrigg was next at $510,000, followed by Lieber at $220,000, Oliva and Masur at $211,000 each.
Becker is your basic fundraising juggernaut. This is his third campaign for the Legislature — he ran for the Assembly in 2010 and again in 2016 (he dropped out of the latter race when his father became ill). Between those campaigns and this one, he has raised more than $1.5 million. … The latest report, like others, shows Becker’s biggest donors are heavily weighted from the tech industry. They include Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, who gave maximum amount of $4,700. Other donors included Sand Hill Road venture capitalist John Doerr ($4,700), developer David Bohannon ($4,700), San Mateo County Supervisor Warren Slocum ($1,000), and San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York ($1,000).
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at mark@smdailyjournal.com.
