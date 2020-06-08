At a public high school in Boston, three students raised on its streets went on to leave a mark on the world. They were Leonard Bernstein, world renowned conductor and composer; Thomas Phillips, who built Raytheon into a major defense manufacturer; and Paul Zoll, who pioneered the use of electricity to treat cardiac arrest. They graduated from Boston Latin in 1935, the first public school in the United States, founded in 1635, and still one of the best. And we have many examples in San Mateo County of public school graduates who have not only achieved fame but made major contributions to our society.
During the 19th century, public schools began the evolution into today’s system. Schools then were a communitywide effort. Townspeople took turns providing firewood, building desks and cleaning stables where horses which students rode to school were kept during the day. Teachers, usually single women, would often stay in the homes of local families. In the 20th century, schools became mandatory. Public education was the means for a knowledgeable citizenry, so important for democracy to work.
In the early 20th century, if someone had a third grade education, that was sufficient. Typically, education was viewed as something that people did only until they were physically mature enough to work on a farm or in a factory full time. If you were a person of color, female or poor, there was even less chance of school. With the advent of child labor laws, education became something necessary and accessible to all.
***
Ideally, public schools today prepare students for college and the workforce, help them fulfill their diverse potential; enable them to become well-rounded individuals; prepare them to live a productive life; and become good citizens observing the legal and social rules of society. Or to produce young people who would be acceptable at a dance and invaluable in a shipwreck. Yes, and without regard to color, social status or wealth. This is a huge task and a very expensive one. It’s easy to point out why public schools are so important to good governance, scientific discovery, strong economy and our international status. But much harder to deliver on the cheap.
***
We have made great strides as a nation in providing a free quality education. And today that must include preschool and community college. But the quality often depends on your ZIP code and state. In California, funding for the state’s schools was hit hard by Proposition 13. By drastically reducing property taxes, Proposition 13 meant most local communities could no longer foot the bill and it was up to the state to bail them out. Education represents 40% of the state budget. Now the coronavirus has caused a drastic reduction in state funds and necessary services are vying for the same pot of money —the homeless, public safety, prison guards, public health, welfare and public schools.
But it is primarily a good public education and a properly funded one which can affect and often reduce the need for so many other services. Take state prisons. A common statistic is that the number of jail cells needed is based on the number of adults who cannot read by third grade. Public schools can help keep kids healthy by providing free breakfast and lunches. Students also learn about good hygiene, the bad effects of smoking and drugs, etc. And with a decent education, it is hoped that students will be able to find meaningful employment and stay free of crime, jails, the need for welfare services and homelessness. It doesn’t always work but the alternative is grim. An uneducated citizenry is a threat to our democracy and our economy and our ideals.
***
It won’t be easy. California, the state with the biggest economy, has suffered a budget deficit of $54 billion and 20% unemployment. The governor’s proposed budget includes an 8% cut in school district general funds. Teacher layoffs are possible but schools will need more teachers, not fewer, to reopen, handle health risks and social distancing, and to assist students who have lost skills from months of school closure. The challenge is how to handle health risks and still provide a meaningful education, especially for young students where remote learning does not usually work. How can parents return to work if the schools remain closed? How can you help? The community as a whole, not just parents, needs to remind our governor and legislators that public education is the highest priority. The community no longer has to clean stables but you can contribute to your school district’s foundation, or find other ways to assist. The reopening of schools will be different and difficult. Our schools need all the help they can get.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs in the Monday edition. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
