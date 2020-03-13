There has been much discussion as to how exactly the March ballot saw Proposition fail — after all Californians have approved school bonds in the past and this one was a mere $15 billion. In 2016, California passed Proposition 51, a $9 billion bond measure for school facilities that also mimicked this year’s proposition in that it limited development fees. So what gives?
Theories abound. One is that voters were confused by the number and thought they were voting to dismantle THAT Proposition 13, which passed in 1978 and limited property tax increases. Could be true. But I like to think that people at least read the first few words of a description before voting. With this in mind, it would be best if certain proposition numbers were retired. I vote for propositions 8, 13 and 187. If you don’t know what those are, look them up. It will help you learn more about this state.
Another theory was that there was confusion over the split roll initiative that signature gatherers are working to get on the November ballot. That one seeks to tax commercial and industrial property at their real value and would use the money, estimated to be $6 billion to $10 billion a year, for schools and local governments. Many believe that is the first step to dismantling Proposition 13 protections for residential properties, and that is causing some alarm.
Others theorize the coronavirus and subsequent stock market drop is making voters uneasy and not willing to support a tax increase — especially after seeing a big portion of their investments evaporate. And some think it’s a matter of tax fatigue. We’ve seen a number of tax increases over the past several years, and this is during an economic boom. California is pricey, and the Bay Area even pricier, and maybe people are tired of seeing government officials constantly with their hands out.
Or maybe it’s a combination of all of that. Either way, it’s something for government officials to consider.
***
Here’s a worrisome thought. Local governments are already struggling with their retirement costs. With much of the money earmarked for pensions invested in the stock market, the recent drop will mean local governments will be on the hook for more since less money was made in the market.
A slight tweak to the CalPERS rate to a more realistic number in recent years sent some city officials into a tailspin. What if the lost market returns causes that number to go even lower?
***
Silver lining time. I know I am not the only person to notice (one of our letter writers observed the same) that the traffic this week is better with large tech companies ordering their employees to work from home. Makes you wonder if that’s something we can try after the coronavirus blows over.
There is something called the Columbus Day effect, named after that holiday’s 5% decrease in traffic. Transportation planners use the concept to say that even getting 5% of drivers off the road and into public transit makes a big difference. I’d say this recent work-from-home phenomenon makes for a decrease in just more than that, maybe even 10%.
Perhaps this trial run will give companies and workers the opportunity to see if it can be permanent. Saves on commute time, and the environmental impact of commuting. It also allows for more family time, which makes for happier workers. The technology is already here and in wide use.
***
We all knew state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, would be back with new housing bills. During the debate over Senate Bill 50, which would upzone neighborhoods and increase heights and densities near transit stops, I often wondered if Wiener had bitten off more than he could chew. A more practical approach would be try raising the minimum zoning floor to R-2. That would mean every single-family home could become a duplex. Small step.
Wiener’s latest, Senate Bill 902, would do that, but also go up to four units per parcel in cities of more than 50,000. You have to hand it to Wiener, he doesn’t quit. But I’m thinking this might have more success if it stays to two units per parcel for all cities. It won’t drastically change neighborhoods, and would allow a property owner to squeeze in another home if they had a big enough plot. Three or four on one property is a bigger difference.
***
There’s a miracle worker in Burlingame. Jack Elward, who volunteers with the Burlingame Library’s Repair Cafe, heard about my wife’s old cherished clock and offered some extra help. After a few days, he fixed it, don’t ask me how, and now it’s ... as you say ... running like clockwork.
***
My advice on coronavirus? Keep calm, follow the latest guidance from health officials, and carry on.
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.