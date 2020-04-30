And here I was thinking we’d get time off for good behavior. Instead, we have to behave at least another 30 days. And who doesn’t think it will go on well past the end of May?
No doubt about it, the one word that keeps circling back is weird. It’s just weird.
And tragic. This week more Americans will have died from COVID-19 than were killed in the Vietnam War.
At least then, people got to march in the streets.
Instead, people walk the neighborhood streets — families of four or five, people with dogs, people with strollers. Some with masks, as an extra precaution.
Despite complaints I’ve read that “no one” is wearing masks, that has not been my experience. Although, wearing one is an experience.
At Costco the other day, everyone had a mask on — you can’t go in without one. But then they behaved as though the masks were invincibility shields and people ignored the protocol about staying 6 feet apart. Between the slight claustrophobia from the mask and the tendency of people to mingle too closely, the whole thing freaked me out a little.
On the other hand, it seemed that people are better looking when they wear masks. But maybe that’s just me.
It’s a crisis that doesn’t feel like a crisis. No cataclysmic event, like a hurricane or an earthquake. Just people keeping their distance and staying home. None us has experienced something quite like this.
Maybe that’s why so many people wish to believe that these crisis rules are unnecessary and an unduly restrictive overreaction. I understand the fear of some that the impact of the shutdown has been and will be devastating. So is dying.
I keep coming back to this — we’re about to pass the Vietnam death toll, which took 20 years. The crisis has been going on how long?
And here’s something ominous to contemplate: What if we’re only at the beginning?
GEEZ, LIGHTEN UP: All right. Here’s a smile. Locally owned restaurants that are embedded in our community seem to be hanging in there. Enough people are coming to take out food that these places are getting by. A number come to mind: Canyon Inn in Redwood City, Rainbow Pizza in San Mateo, Chef Kwan in Menlo Park (and this gives you a pretty good idea of my dietary demands). I’m sure there are others — places that are deeply rooted in our cities — and that years of serving families are paying off.
BONILLA BOUNCES: San Mateo Councilman Rick Bonilla has decided not to run for the Board of Supervisors in 2022, and will run for re-election instead. “I feel like I still have a lot of work to do on the City Council,” he said.
That’s good news for Belmont Vice Mayor Charles Stone, who has been running for the board seat since incumbent Carole Groom was re-elected in 2018.
Right now, Stone is the only one running to replace Groom, but there is still plenty of time for someone else, or two, to get into the race. The challenge for Stone to line up enough money and endorsements that no one will want to run against him. But Belmont will always be one of the smallest cities in the district, no matter how it is redrawn in 2021, and that makes it a challenging base from which to start a campaign.
As for Bonilla, he rattled off a list of local and regional issues he looks forward to tackling on the San Mateo Council — a seamless Bay Area transit system, traffic, affordable housing, and extending broadband throughout the entire city.
He also has endorsed Stone for the board seat. “I think he’s a great choice,” Bonilla said.
NEW CHANCELLOR: It’s almost a law in baseball that a manager is hired to be fired. Almost as true is the way a baseball team will replace a hard-charging manager with an easy-going manager, and so forth.
All this comes to mind with the hiring of Mike Claire as the chancellor of the San Mateo County Community College District. Claire had been president of College of San Mateo and the interim chancellor after the abrupt departure of Ron Galatolo. Claire is as easy-going and soft-spoken as Galatolo is hard-charging, the latter widely credited with building the three-campus college district into a system of national renown. Galatolo’s high profile and confident manner rankled some college district trustees, and it is clear they expect to be more assertive with the next chancellor. None of this is meant to diminish Claire, who is a fine man, but he’s going to have an interesting time.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
