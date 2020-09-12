Redwood City’s racial equity dialogue sessions recently wrapped up. Because I’m interested in what the participants had to say, I made sure to read this week’s Daily Journal article on the subject. In it, the participants made a number of good points. One in particular stood out to me, given that I spend so much time exploring the city on foot. On the subject of “street safety and access to amenities,” the article stated that “some called the city a safe place to walk around while others said a lack of sidewalks made commuting on foot difficult.”
I mostly agree with the first part of that statement. As someone who has walked pretty much every part of the city, and beyond, I do find Redwood City to be a safe place to walk — with a few exceptions. For one, the physical condition of the sidewalks varies widely, from wide and smooth to narrow and undulating. Damage caused by tree roots causes them to heave, while heavy vehicles parked on the sidewalks cause them to crack. In Redwood City, homeowners are responsible for maintaining sidewalks bordering their property, and their responses vary. Some tear out trees and replace the sidewalk. Others install a flexible, rubberlike sidewalk material that stretches over tree roots. Still other homeowners simply ignore the problem.
I’m a Redwood City homeowner. A year or so ago I began to worry about my sidewalk possibly being a tripping hazard. Being cognizant of the city’s “50/50 Cost Shared Sidewalk Repair Program,” rather than having the sidewalk repaired myself I got in touch with the city. They came and evaluated my issues, which fortunately turned out to be relatively minor. On the spot they applied asphalt to smooth out three spots where the sidewalk had heaved. Not only is the resulting sidewalk safer than before, the whole process cost me nothing.
Turning to “a lack of sidewalks,” there actually aren’t many places without them, at least within city boundaries. Perhaps the biggest part of Redwood City almost entirely devoid of sidewalks is the Inner Harbor area, immediately east of Highway 101 between Maple Street and Redwood Creek. While few people work there, the residents of Docktown Marina — of which there are only a handful these days — and the folks living in LifeMoves’ Maple Street shelter surely wish for a sidewalk leading downtown. Fortunately, between the large condominium development now under construction along the southern shore of Redwood Creek, which will include a number of sidewalks, and the soon-to-be-completed Highway 101 Underpass project. Within a year or two, Inner Harbor residents should have a safer and more direct pedestrian connection to downtown Redwood City.
Redwood City’s zig-zag, unmarked borders make it hard to know when one is in the city and when one is not. Accordingly, it’s easy to blame Redwood City for a lack of sidewalks when the city isn’t actually at fault. I often walk into Emerald Lake Hills — which is not part of the city — by heading west along Hopkins Avenue. I know I’ve left the city proper when Hopkins Avenue becomes Oak Knoll Drive and the sidewalk disappears. But unless you’re aware that this is the city’s boundary, you’d be hard pressed to know that the absence of a sidewalk isn’t Redwood City’s fault.
While the city’s boundary is sometimes indicated by the sidewalk coming to an end, it isn’t always. For instance, walk south along El Camino Real below Woodside Road, on the west side, and note how the sidewalk disappears at the Atherton border. Then make the same trek along the east side of the street. There, you enter North Fair Oaks with nary a change in the sidewalk. Interestingly enough, on that side of the street, the Redwood City border is located much farther north: it runs between the Verizon store in the Target shopping center, and the locksmith next door.
Finally, just because a sidewalk is present and is in good shape doesn’t guarantee safe passage. I regularly find myself walking around vehicles blocking the sidewalk, either ones straddling the parking strip with passenger side wheels on the sidewalk and driver’s side wheels in the street, or cars parked in driveways with their tail ends at or even in the street. I get that people want to park in front of their homes, but question their doing so when it impairs others and, frankly, isn’t safe.
On the whole, however, I don’t have much reason to complain about Redwood City’s sidewalks. Then again, while I find it somewhat difficult to imagine where, within city limits, “a lack of sidewalks made commuting on foot difficult,” I can certainly imagine that those with mobility issues find some of the city’s sidewalks troublesome. What I can’t imagine is what they do where the sidewalk ends.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
