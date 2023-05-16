“When babies die at a church school, it is time for us to move beyond thoughts and prayers.” Those are the words of U.S. Senate Chaplain Barry C. Black the day after three children and three staff were murdered at a Presbyterian school in Nashville. U.S. Rep. Jim Burchett (R-Tenn.) disagreed, saying “We’re not going to fix it.”
Today, the leading cause of childhood death in America is gun violence and the answer, according to too many, is that we’re not going to fix it. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness? Not for these little ones. The faulty, in my opinion, interpretation of the Second Amendment seems more precious than these lives. Politicians offer thoughts and prayers and blame mental health and of course say: “Guns don’t kill people.” Steven Spainhour, an early responder to the Allen Texas Mall massacre rebutted that mantra by calling for gun control. “When you get hit with automatic weapon fire at close range, there is no opportunity for survival. I don’t know what the gunman’s problem was, but it wasn’t mental health that killed these people. It was an automatic rifle with bullets. I’m a gun lover. I have guns. I’m a former police officer. I’m a former Army officer. But these M-4s, AR-15s, they’ve got to get off the streets, or this is going to keep happening.” Agreed.
So, what would I do if I were in charge? A right to bear arms would include significant federal and state regulation (a well-regulated militia). A person would need to be 21 years of age, pass a background check, receive training appropriate for the particular weapon, get and maintain a license, and provide appropriate secure storage and trigger locks to purchase most guns. Some weapons and high-capacity magazines would be banned with buybacks for those already out there. Red flag laws would allow law enforcement to confiscate weapons from someone deemed a danger to themselves or society. Gun and ammunition sales taxes would help pay for enforcing these regulations.
I believe that these rules could be applied if the Second Amendment were properly interpreted but I understand completely if you disagree completely. If courts continue to say regulations are too restrictive, we can “fix” that. The Founders realized that the world would change and their living document, the Constitution, would change too. I am absolutely certain that many of the Founders would look at an AR-15 and what it and its bullets do, and cry out that the Second Amendment shouldn’t allow civilians unfettered access to that. They would also look at the streets of cities where criminal handgun violence is rampant and say that the Second Amendment wasn’t supposed to allow that. Kid shot for knocking on the wrong door? Nope. Shoppers mowed down at a mall or worshipers slain in a synagogue? No. Other founders might see all of this and say, “Yes, that’s freedom!” I doubt it; but, I know someone reading this is certain of it.
Here’s what I’m certain of. Those Founders would have clear advice. If you don’t like it, fix it!
Of course there’s a story. … When I was stationed in Texas, a friend talked me into buying a gun so we could go target shooting. We brought our guns back to base and, as required, checked them into the armory. We took them out a few days later and went to the woods for target practice. He was incredible. I sucked. I hated that gun. We took the guns back to the armory but I kept a package of paper targets in my room. During a “health and welfare” inspection (looking for drugs) they found my targets and grilled me. “Where’s the gun?” I showed them my armory receipt and all was good. Before I left for Korea another friend on base asked me to give him the gun. I did. He checked it out of the armory one afternoon months later. The airman in charge felt there was something off and headed to that other guy’s room. He found him, bleeding from a self-inflicted wound and got help. My friend lived a long life, grateful he’d been saved. He survived because we had regulations and people who cared. I think we all care. That’s why we need to act. Beyond common sense safety laws, we also need to take a dive into the mental, moral and spiritual health of our nation. Things are deeply wrong but I know we can, over time, make things better. That’s why the CDC should be fully funded to look at violence as a national health crisis.
The Senate chaplain reminded the Senate that “All that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good people to do nothing.” We are good people. Let’s do something.
Craig Wiesner is the co-owner of Reach And Teach, a book, toy and cultural gift shop on San Carlos Avenue in San Carlos.
