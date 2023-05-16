Craig Wiesner

“When babies die at a church school, it is time for us to move beyond thoughts and prayers.” Those are the words of U.S. Senate Chaplain Barry C. Black the day after three children and three staff were murdered at a Presbyterian school in Nashville. U.S. Rep. Jim Burchett (R-Tenn.) disagreed, saying “We’re not going to fix it.” 

Today, the leading cause of childhood death in America is gun violence and the answer, according to too many, is that we’re not going to fix it. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness? Not for these little ones. The faulty, in my opinion, interpretation of the Second Amendment seems more precious than these lives. Politicians offer thoughts and prayers and blame mental health and of course say: “Guns don’t kill people.” Steven Spainhour, an early responder to the Allen Texas Mall massacre rebutted that mantra by calling for gun control. “When you get hit with automatic weapon fire at close range, there is no opportunity for survival. I don’t know what the gunman’s problem was, but it wasn’t mental health that killed these people. It was an automatic rifle with bullets. I’m a gun lover. I have guns. I’m a former police officer. I’m a former Army officer. But these M-4s, AR-15s, they’ve got to get off the streets, or this is going to keep happening.” Agreed.

