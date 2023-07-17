The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against affirmative action, effectively banning race-conscious admissions. Much has been written about what it will mean for the future of higher education in our country and for students applying to selective schools.
When I was growing up and applying to college, we didn’t have affirmative action. We believed it was all about merit. You rarely hear the word today. Merit is defined as the quality of being particularly good or worthy, especially so as to deserve praise or reward. Today the buzz words are equity and leveling the playing field. All noble objectives.
Back then, the exceptions were legacy and wealth in the Ivy League universities. But most college applicants during and after the Great Depression were not from rich families. These students relied on merit scholarships to attend college (There were no community colleges in New York where I was from, but there were city colleges where you didn’t need a scholarship). So if you earned high grades, you had the best opportunity for a college education at a distinguished private school.
That is if you were a white male. The only Ivy which admitted women was Cornell. Then in 1977 the doors were also open to women at other Ivies. Stanford allowed women from its opening because Jane Stanford, wife of the founder of the university, insisted. Generations of Black students also had been systematically excluded from most of America’s major universities. In 1960, Harvard enrolled just nine Black students in a freshman class of 1,212, Yale had five Black students in a class of 1,000, and at Princeton, there was only a single Black student in total class of 826.
My husband came from a poor family with four children. There was no way his parents could afford to send their kids to college. Luckily, my husband was very smart and obtained his undergraduate and law school degree on scholarships. He always worked. In the kitchen at college. At law school he had four jobs. He would never ask his parents for money. In those days, merit helped. Without merit, he would have attended a city college and be unable to attend law school. He had another advantage. He was white and a man. And of course, those were the days when a scholarship and a bunch of part-time jobs could actually cover the cost of tuition, room and board.
Justice Clarence Thomas is not a fan of affirmative action. He grew up a very poor boy but Catholic schools provided him with a decent education. He studied very hard and was very smart. He believes he did not need affirmative action to get into Yale Law School. And he thinks affirmative action is insulting.
College admissions officers are faced with sifting through thousands of excellent applications for only a few hundred coveted spots. And they have the challenge of how to best measure merit when discrimination, poverty or other factors have limited opportunities for some students.
Speaking of limiting opportunities for students: Tragically, and as feared, the California Board of Education approved watered-down math standards for California’s K-12 schoolchildren in the name of equity. Our kids deserve better than low expectations and failing to be taught the critical skills for 21st jobs in science and tech.
One place where merit still rules: in sports. Fans and coaches will agree they want the best players on their teams, and the competition starts early for kids.
In my last column I mentioned two powerful families in the Baywood neighborhood of San Mateo who have different views on historical homes. It turns out the Kuhres and Nashes are best friends. What a good example for the rest of us.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs Mondays. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
