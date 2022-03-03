As we are told ad nauseum by any news source you might choose, it is a midterm election year. Historically, this means awful things for the party in power. The “party in power” is meant to connote the White House and Congress. Therefore it is supposed to be a terrible year for the Democrats.
While it is true the Democrats control the White House and barely control the House of Representatives, no one controls the Senate and, indeed, it appears that no one is truly in control of the government.
It is a historic fact that voter turnout is dismally lower in midterm elections because there is no presidential contest. In the 2020 presidential primary election, voter turnout in San Mateo County was 54.8%. In 2018, a nonpresidential year like 2022, turnout was 44.3%, helped, undoubtedly, by the implementation of mail-in balloting. In 2014, before mail-in voting, turnout was 27.5%.
Anyway, this is one of those years. No presidential race. Gov. Gavin Newsom is up for reelection with no signs of any serious challengers. All of the statewide offices are held by Democrats, and that is not expected to change this year. Neither is the Legislature’s Democratic supermajority likely to be reduced. In other words, voter interest is expected to be low.
Despite what may be at stake at the national level, none of this will not impact the viselike grip the Democrats have on partisan offices (and even nonpartisan offices) in San Mateo County. Currently, 55.7% of registered voters are Democrats; 25% have opted for the official designation of No Party Preference; and only 14% are registered Republican.
Certainly, there is an unprecedented number of contested races — an open congressional seat, an open state Assembly seat, two open seats on the Board of Supervisors and two contested races for sheriff and chief elections officer and county clerk-recorder-assessor.
But those races are watched most closely and enthusiastically by those of us who proudly wear the label of political junkie?
Is any of this enough to spur voters in an era where dissatisfaction and disaffection with government is widespread?
In the absence of a compelling race at the top of the ballot, and no balance-of-power outcomes on the local ballot, what then, will electrify voters locally?
National polling says it is the economy, and I will defer from adding the legendary pejorative made famous by James Carville.
A Pew Research Center survey in mid-January showed that 71% of Americans think strengthening the economy should be the top national priority. But that’s down from 80% the year before; 61% say it should be reducing health care costs.
A survey in January by the Public Policy Institute of California found Californians’ top priorities were, in order, COVID-19, homelessness, jobs and the economy and inflation. Crime and the cost of housing were tied. But the numbers are small — only 19% named COVID-19; only 13% named homelessness.
Half of Californians say the state is headed in the right direction, a surprising number, I suppose, given how much complaining you can hear on any given day and in any given forum.
These surveys all preceded the sharp drop in COVID cases and the associated drop in mandates, and the attack on Ukraine by Russia.
There are other surveys yet to come, as well as candidate surveys that guide their sense of voter priorities.
Based on what candidates are saying thus far, they appear to believe voters are concerned about climate change and the environment; the housing shortage and associated costs; health care; the attack on voting rights; the attack on women’s reproductive rights; and economic equity. A recent District 15 congressional forum by Democratic Latinx clubs also pushed immigration reform to a high-profile spot on the agenda, reflective not only of local activism but the growing number of immigrants in the county. But as 15th CD candidate and Burlingame Councilmember Emily Beach said at the Latinx forum, “All the candidates have aligned values on this issue.”
All of the candidates seem to be saying they will be a fighter for their constituents in Washington or Sacramento. Although, I have never seen polling data in support of a slothful representative. The lazy among us are also entitled to representation, however, that is a discussion for another day.
It is unclear how much dissatisfaction might be here on the Peninsula, where the living is easy, the cotton is high and self-satisfaction among the landed gentry is likely to predominate.
All of which leads to this question: What issues will rouse you to vote on June 7? I would be happy to hear from you about what will drive you to vote on June 7.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
