When my friends, family and teachers began asking me “what is mock trial,” I consistently struggled to find the right answer. My standard five word response, “It’s like a fake trial,” didn’t quite seem to cover it.
On a surface level, mock trial is a unique opportunity for high schoolers to get engaged with the legal world. For me, it was the perfect chance to explore a field I had been interested in since childhood.
Every year, our team spent months exploring the 90-page case packets, picking apart witness statements and evidentiary rules down to small semantic differences. During hundreds of hours of practice, those packets became the elements of a real trial: direct and cross examinations, pretrial motions and speeches. In January and February, we finally put that analysis into practice, running the case against other teams in our county in modified trials at local courthouses.
Throughout the pandemic, our competition transitioned to an online format. While those years of competing were still filled with invaluable experiences, they were definitely different from the in-person trials we have returned to this year. It has made students appreciate our in-person competition format. The experience is an incredible one and would not be possible without the legal professionals and teachers who dedicate time to the program (thank you Kevin and Ms. Kalinski!).
Mock trial is a series of well-handled mistakes. It is almost unquestionable that mistakes will occur in each trial, and handling those missteps is the crux of the competition. That aspect of the activity forces participants to take mistakes in stride and learn from them.
I spent the better part of my middle school years refusing to raise my hand, paralyzed by the fear of making a mistake. That mindset carried through to my freshman year, during which I was often hesitant to offer my ideas in class for fear of being wrong. But that was completely different in mock trial. Throughout the year, older students and mentors demonstrated growth through mistakes, and celebrated that process as a mark of effort or success.
Through mock trial, those same people taught me that taking a risk and being incorrect is far more valuable than not speaking up. To paraphrase what my coach told me during my first year, you can be the smartest person in the courtroom, but it doesn’t help anyone if you don’t speak up. Mock trial requires loudly pronouncing your argument to a waiting audience, even if you might be incorrect.
Most importantly, mock trial is a community. Through late-night Zoom calls, arguments over objections and hours of repetitive practice, our team has forged a multilaterally supportive community, without which I never would have been able to take advantage of mock trial’s learning opportunities or experience those lessons.
Beyond just our team, mock trial brings students from all schools and backgrounds together to compete. My teammates and I have created inter-team friendships, allowing for connections between students and schools who care about exploring the law. As competitive as it can be, the energy in the courthouse between trials is one filled with positivity and excitement.
Some of my friends have (lightheartedly) poked fun at mock trial, ironically comparing it to our school’s sports teams because of how seriously students take it. While it definitely isn’t a sport, it’s a unique way to experience those elements of community and collaborative effort.
Each competition is a fake trial, but they are also much more than that. They couldn’t possibly be summarized in five words. They are experience, they are personal growth and they are community.
Ellen Kim is a senior at San Mateo High School. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
