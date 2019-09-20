When it comes to addressing the area’s housing shortage, one solution seems to be accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, and also known as granny units or flats, secondary units, in-law units, backyard cottages or casitas.
Try writing that sentence out every time you try to describe what is essentially a small home in a backyard or attached to the main house on a property. We all tend to know what they are, but we can’t get it together on what to call them.
Ron Munekawa, San Mateo’s chief of planning, said ADUs are the default term when it comes to planning vernacular because that’s what state law describes. And, for the most part, that’s what they are called. But whenever something needs about 10 more words to explain what it is, I think we can agree we can find a better term. It used to be one could call them whatever you wanted. I’m guessing most people called them an in-law. But one might get creative and call it a cabin. Or a cottage, that’s quaint. Or even a casita, which seems fun.
Now that they are part of the housing solution, we are writing about them more because people are talking about them more. Heck, there is even legislation about them.
I asked Phil Ting, the San Francisco assemblyman who wrote Assembly Bill 68, which term he prefers. His staff relayed that he prefers the term “in-law units” because ADUs are “about keeping family together.” Sure. If that’s how you want to paint the fence, by all means. AB 68, which happened to pass the Legislature last week and is awaiting the governor’s signature, streamlines local planning approvals as long as they are under 850 square feet and below 16 feet in height. It also prohibits cities from requiring off-street parking when garages are converted. It even allows an additional second unit (a second-second unit) as long as there is 4 feet of space from the property line — so three units total on a property. That may prove popular in places like Portola Valley where space abounds and ostensibly there are already guest houses and pool houses. That last one is a term Evelyn Stivers, executive director of the Housing Leadership Council, says she doesn’t like unless she is “making fun of a wealthy community that only has ADUs as a housing strategy.” She added she usually goes along with the term ADU because that is what county officials like to call them, because, she said, “there are enough things to argue about.” However, she said she personally likes cottage or casita, because it sounds more inviting.
County Supervisor Warren Slocum also suggests the term “backyard cottage” because it creates a certain image in his mind that is more user friendly than second units, though he said the county is now using the term “second units.”
Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, said he is all in on “second units” because it’s the easiest and most understandable all-encompassing term. He also mentioned his wife pointed out that the county actually has a second unit center at secondunitcentersmc.org. Slocum pointed this out as well, so it seems the term second unit may be the rising star.
A variation of that is secondary unit. That’s a term San Mateo Councilman Joe Goethals likes.
“It could be for the aging parent who needs help and can’t live alone. It could be for the boomerang child who needs somewhere to live after college. It could be the extra financial help someone needs to pay the mortgage. It could be a retirement strategy,” he said. “Whatever you call it, it is housing efficiency which we lack and it builds capacity.”
I kind of like the term second unit, though some may say the unit part is unnecessarily clinical sounding. However, second home has a whole different connotation. So for efficiency sake, let’s go with second unit, shall we? Armando Sanchez, executive director of the county’s Housing Endowment and Regional Trust, agrees.
“Second units is the best descriptor because it clearly describes a second home on a lot without technical jargon or by being to colloquial,” he said.
Now that there is some clarity on that (I’m not imagining this clarity, am I?), perhaps we can forge ahead with ways to make their construction more affordable. There is a San Jose company aiming to put up some prefabricated walls in quick fashion and even backyard shed companies are getting into the action. But permits and other requirements like sprinklers add cost in a market where construction is pretty expensive already. New second units can cost anywhere between $150,000 to $200,000 to build, so maybe we also just call them expensive — at least for now. But let’s keeping working on that OK?
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
