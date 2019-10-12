When vaping was just beginning to rise in popularity about two years ago, I wrote a story on the how vapes had infiltrated my high school and what our administration was doing to combat it.
It’s only now, looking back on it, that I realize nothing has changed. No matter how educated teachers are on the matter, or how many “hard to regulate” restrooms are closed during lunch, students are still vaping.
So why, after all the anti-vape advertisements with all of the consequences and risks, is the movement still growing?
It’s due to a disconnect between those using the vapes and those telling them not to. Much like the “don’t press the red button” scenario, if an adult tells a teen not to vape, a majority of them are just going to want to do it more, if for no other reason than to rebel.
The real problem is that no one has told them directly what the consequences are. Sure, “The Real Cost” ads portray toxins crawling up veins, or someone’s mouth being shut to the shape of a Juul, but these are all fictional exaggerations of the problem.
For teens to fully understand the real cost of the devices, they need to be told directly without advertisers masking it behind well-produced graphics and scare tactics. After all of the talk about educating teens, no one has stepped forward and educated them.
At a stakeholder meeting about a year ago, a number of people, including anyone who wanted to, were called to express their opinions surrounding the potential ban on flavored e-cigarettes in San Carlos. As a board member of San Carlos’ Youth Advisory Council, I volunteered to be the voice of the youth at the meeting.
I was the only teen there.
Much of the discussion surrounded what flavors of e-cigarettes they should ban, how to enforce the ban, etc. Everyone agreed that although they would not be able to single-handedly stop the epidemic, it was a start.
Regardless of what is banned and where, teens will find a way around it, just as people find a way to bypass the set limits and donate various sums of money to those running for elected office.
The one interesting point brought up at the meeting was something that a school had implemented in Sequoia Union High School District: students teaching other students. The effect such a method of education would have on students has the potential to be much more impactful than any lecture or assembly.
Not only can teens present the information in a way that translates well to their peers, it can help them to better understand what they are really in for.
Now, people are dying. In fact, a 17-year-old died just last week from vaping-related respiratory illness. He is reportedly the youngest victim to date.
However, teens are still vaping not because they aren’t empathetic, but because of two reasons: either they simply don’t know what has happened — very few teens have the time to turn on and take in the news in their spare time — or they assume it can’t happen to them.
The latter is a phenomenon among people of any age. For example, Gov. Phil Scott of Vermont was strictly anti-gun control, preceding a narrowly avoided school shooting in Vermont. It wasn’t until Scott was faced with the problem head-on that he changed his perspective.
“I thought, as the safest state in the nation, Vermont was immune to this type of violence,” Scott said after announcing his decision to sign three gun control bills.
People often don’t take problems seriously until they witness it or it directly affects them because it’s easy not to come to terms with something you haven’t seen firsthand.
A significant amount of teens haven’t stopped vaping because no one has said outright, “Vaping can kill you,” and many haven’t yet come face to face with the consequences.
To comprehend the urgency of the problem, they need the stories. They need to know that people just like them are affected, that there is a link between the devices and fatal respiratory diseases, and they need their peers to tell them.
I ended my article two years ago by proposing this idea: “When smoking combustible cigarettes were invented, no one knew the consequences, and consumers paid the price. Today, we are faced with a new kind of smoking. The question is, will we make the same mistake again?”
Now, we know the risks, we see the consequences and, unless we want to continue down this path leading nowhere, we have to learn from those who have already fallen, and educate teens so we don’t lose any more.
Veronica Roseborough is a senior at Carlmont High School in Belmont. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.