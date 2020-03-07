I grew up during the era of the “disaster film,” watching movies such as “The Poseidon Adventure” and “The Towering Inferno.” These were by no means great works of art, but like many moviegoers of the 1970s I had fun watching people being put into, and then rescued from, extreme peril. Director Irwin Allen, in particular, had a real penchant for putting people into extreme situations and then rescuing at least some of them by movie’s end.
The situations in those movies seemed exaggerated, if not implausible, at least to teen-aged me. But looking back, I’ve experienced my share of disasters, or near disasters. Growing up in the canyons of Southern California we endured our share of fires, some of which came close to our house. When the rains started to fall, we then got to deal with mudslides and floods. Indeed, one year our entire cul-de-sac became filled with a couple of feet of mud — enough to bury our station wagon up to the level of the windows. Earthquakes? I’ve lived through my share, including the 1971 San Fernando quake and, after moving to Redwood City, the 1989 Loma Prieta quake. Finally, my wife and I were once hit by a tornado that shattered two of our car’s windows as we were driving through Arkansas. That was a truly scary experience.
Given all that, you’d think I’d have created a disaster kit when I bought my first house, if not before. But honestly it wasn’t until one of my sons, who was a Boy Scout, needed to create one for his Emergency Preparedness merit badge that we actually put one together.
If we hadn’t made one by now, I’d like to think that the advent of COVID-19, the world’s latest disaster in the making, would have spurred us to do so. Although I really don’t expect us to be dipping into our kit because of the virus, we nevertheless spent some time last weekend inventorying it adding a couple of items we were still missing.
What you put into your own disaster kit depends upon your household, of course. There are any number of websites that can help you decide what should be in such a kit, and how much. But you’ll want at least a basic first-aid kit, food, water, cleaning supplies, some simple tools (don’t forget a knife and can opener), a flashlight and spare batteries, plus things to keep you warm and dry.
Because we have the luxury of space, our kit is relatively large. We’ve aimed for enough supplies to last the pair of us for two weeks. We no longer do much camping, so we moved some of our camping gear to our kit. That includes our tent, gas lantern and stove (although more than likely I’d be able to use my backyard barbecue for cooking, for which I always keep extra propane).
Prior to this weekend our kit fit into two Rubbermaid “Animal Stopper” trash cans, which have fasteners on the lids that so far have rendered our kit proof against backyard animals. This weekend we added a third, allowing us to accommodate two sleeping bags and more food.
For many, the challenge is to decide where to put it all. Since my wife and I live in a single-family home with a relatively deep yard, we’ve placed ours in the back corner, in a shady spot that is out of the way and mostly out of sight. That way, if we are struck by “the big one” and find that our house is seriously damaged, we should still have access to our emergency supplies. But I know of many other people who keep theirs in their car, which makes sense especially for those who are often out and about.
Although a disaster kit isn’t something you’ll hopefully ever use, it should be relatively easy to access. That’s because periodically you must refresh the perishable items (food, medicine, batteries and even water). Do this in a timely fashion, and the items you take out of the kit can be consumed, rather than wasted. As long as your kit is easy to access, you can even view it as extra storage for some items that you use only rarely, such as sleeping bags.
COVID-19 may or may not be a reason to create a disaster kit, but let’s be honest: we live in a dangerous place in a dangerous time. There are plenty of other reasons why we should all have access to one. And because we cannot reliably predict when one might be needed, I recommend that you don’t put it off. But once you’ve put your own kit together (it’s a great family activity!), how about relaxing with a movie? Might I suggest “The Poseidon Adventure?”
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
