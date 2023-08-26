“What does it feel like to be a senior?” For the past week, friends, relatives, strangers and younger classmates have pestered me with this question, almost as if I recently celebrated a landmark birthday.
I’ve hedged and bluffed, struggling to come up with a response. Instead of answering the question, I’ve begun to offer this thought: In my high school tenure, I’ve experienced a year of chaos, a year of adaptation, and a year of calm. Now, I’m embracing 2023-24 as a year of reflection.
As I embark on my quest of reflection in this year’s Student News, I will be joined by four stellar high school journalists from across San Mateo County: Aakanksha Sinha, Eileen Liu, Lucy Sanders and Annabel Chia. Although we are all at different stages in our high school and journalistic career, I firmly believe we will each offer thoughtful reflection far beyond our years.
Annabel Chia attends Carlmont High School in Belmont and is a senior. She is the managing editor of the school’s online paper, Scot Scoop. She hopes to write personal stories about certain tendencies she’s had or certain traits that have shaped the person she is today. She got into journalism mainly because she has always been a curious person who loves indulging in the stories written in novels, and wanted to do the same thing with the stories of real people. She has learned so much about herself and the world through journalism. She hopes she can stay in the field and continue exploring the world around her.
Eileen Ziai Liu is a junior at Menlo-Atherton High School. This year, she hopes to share more unique voices on local immigrant-owned businesses and startups. As a student environmentalist, she also hopes to share the student perspective on local environmental issues and policies. This is her second year as a Student News columnist.
Aakanksha Sinha is a senior at Aragon High School, where she serves as the editor-in-chief of her school’s newspaper, The Aragon Outlook. She is an ambitious journalist passionate about government and policymaking. She works to shed light on pressing issues in her school and local community through her news writing.
She has been writing for herself for as long as she can remember, but participated in journalism for the first time in fifth grade as a reporter. Journalism gives her an opportunity to raise awareness in her community and is working to establish a platform that allows the public to voice their perspectives. As someone who has been involved in journalism for nearly six years, she hopes to see more transparency and diverse coverage in publications — qualities she strives to achieve in her articles herself. This year, Aakanksha’s columns will primarily focus on her personal experiences and opinions on government policy.
Lucy Sanders is going into her senior year at Carlmont High School. In her sophomore year, she joined her school's journalism program to chase her interest in writing and meet new people. She accomplished both of these things, but also got to engage in important discussions with her peers, try her hand in broadcast and design, and learn the captivating stories behind people and places she used to deem ordinary. It has been a super rewarding experience, and she is thrilled to be editor-in-chief of their magazine, The Highlander, this year. She will also be maintaining a staff writer position for the school’s online publication, Scot Scoop.
She is super excited to pursue her love for journalism even further while writing for Student News at the San Mateo Daily Journal. She hopes to use her youthful innocence and curiosity to her advantage to offer a fresh perspective in her columns. She is grateful her journalism experience has inspired her to think more critically about the world around her, and she will bring that skill set with her no matter what the future holds.
I, Elise Spenner, am a senior at Burlingame High School and the editor-in-chief of The Burlingame B. An insatiably curious child who was desperate to understand the world around me, I’ve quickly grown into a law-politics-journalism nerd. Put differently, I am most happy when surrounded by words: Supreme Court opinions, investigative long-form journalism and especially the reporting of students at my school paper. When I’m not writing, I am most definitely running around the soccer field, obsessing over a word puzzle, or sitting on the couch with a good book. This is also my second year as a Student News columnist.
Aakanksha, Eileen, Lucille, Annabel and I could not be more excited to contribute our voices to the San Mateo Daily Journal this year. You can find our Student News columns online or in the weekend print editions.
Elise Spenner is a senior at Burlingame High School. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.