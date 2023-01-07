I’ve been interested in weather for almost as long as I can remember. That might strike some as strange, given that I grew up in Southern California, where the weather really did seem almost constant. But having weather that changed little from one day to the next just made those few days when the weather was other than “normal” truly stand out. For instance, I can only remember seeing lightning maybe twice when I was a child — but I do remember those times. And having grown up in a canyon, amidst the Santa Monica Mountains, I personally witnessed the devastating effect of rain-driven mudslides.
Since moving to Northern California some 40 years ago, I’ve lived through more than my share of interesting weather. After becoming a homeowner I started really paying attention, given the potential for adverse weather to affect my single most important asset. Accordingly, in late 2009, I set up a small backyard weather station, and began tracking my own hyperlocal rainfall statistics.
I’m writing this column on Thursday, having thankfully made it through our particularly windy and rainy night unscathed. By my measurements my yard received 1.6 inches of rain over the previous 24-hour period, which is a generous amount — but then again, since Oct. 1 (meteorologists use a “water year” that runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30) there have been four days in which my backyard saw even greater amounts. In total, this has been the wettest period from Oct. 1 to Jan. 5 that I’ve recorded (that is, since 2009), and things seem to be looking good — if you are a fan of rainfall — for at least the next week or so. With any luck the rain will continue for many weeks, at lower levels and without so much wind, with periodic breaks to allow us to clean up.
This week’s storms have me a feeling a bit of whiplash, given that as recently as just two days ago I saw a tweet from the Port of Redwood City reminding us to minimize water waste and to not overwater our lawns. Plus, I have, sitting beside me, Redwood City’s most recent quarterly newsletter. One headline article, and many of the issue’s other articles, concern the ongoing statewide drought. The fact that we may be experiencing one of the rainiest seasons on record while at the same time we still are in the middle of a drought may seem incongruous, but it’s true. Even while some of us bail out basements and clear away road-blocking mudslides, we still need to be taking short showers and turning off the tap while we brush our teeth. San Mateo County, believe it or not, is still largely in “severe drought.”
I’m seeing talk that, if things go just right, this water year could be the one to break the drought. But a lot will have to go right. First, the rains need to continue in sufficient quantities so as to fill our reservoirs. Then, temperatures need to be such that precipitation over our mountains falls as snow, and they need to remain that way long enough to keep that snow in place until much later in the season. Finally, our periods of rain need to be less concentrated, and more stretched out over the season, enabling the water to sink into the ground and replenish our aquifers, instead of running off into the Bay or the ocean.
Will all of that happen? No one knows for sure. It does appear that our situation will at least improve somewhat this year, although it seems unlikely that we’ll fully emerge from the drought after just one year’s worth of precipitation. Especially when you look at our reservoirs. Over the holidays, I had the opportunity to drive by Lake Shasta, and I can report that the water level there is incredibly low. It sits at 34% of capacity, when, on average, it should be at 58% by now. Or, for those of us who periodically drive to the southern part of the state, the San Luis Reservoir, which you drive alongside when you use Highway 152 to reach Interstate 5, is currently at 36% of capacity (it normally would be at 57%). Our reservoirs serve as a clear visual indication of the predicament we are in.
This year’s weather should help, but we still have a long way to go. And of course, even if this year turns out better than originally expected, there is always next year or the one after that, which may put us right back in a position of scarcity. Thus, saving water needs to be a way of life for us, even while, due to an excessive amount of water, our cities pass out sandbags, our counties issue evacuation orders, and our state proclaims a state of emergency.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
