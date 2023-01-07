Greg Wilson

Greg Wilson

I’ve been interested in weather for almost as long as I can remember. That might strike some as strange, given that I grew up in Southern California, where the weather really did seem almost constant. But having weather that changed little from one day to the next just made those few days when the weather was other than “normal” truly stand out. For instance, I can only remember seeing lightning maybe twice when I was a child — but I do remember those times. And having grown up in a canyon, amidst the Santa Monica Mountains, I personally witnessed the devastating effect of rain-driven mudslides.

Since moving to Northern California some 40 years ago, I’ve lived through more than my share of interesting weather. After becoming a homeowner I started really paying attention, given the potential for adverse weather to affect my single most important asset. Accordingly, in late 2009, I set up a small backyard weather station, and began tracking my own hyperlocal rainfall statistics.

