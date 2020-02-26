“Our government long ago gave in to big business, special interests and the ‘bottom line.’ In doing so, it rejected the very values on which our country was founded and has shown only political expedient concern for our children.” — Jim Taylor, Ph.D., “Your Children Are Under Attack.”
On Feb. 7, while reading a newspaper, I was astounded when I thought I had for once come across some good news: “State bans sale of pesticide linked to brain damage in kids.” After so many years of the use of the controversial, but widely used, chemical, chlorpyrifos, it is now illegal in California. It was reported that on Feb. 6, Corteva, a company formed last year by Dow Chemical and Dupont, was banned from selling the pesticide in California. It has been widely used by especially corporate farmers to control worms, insects and other pests on a wide variety of crops, including grapes, walnuts, lemons, oranges, alfalfa and cotton.
Then, as I read the article, I realized that it was another one of those news stories that cause gasps of disbelief, that make us feel outraged and that reinforce the truth — that corporate interests control this country to the detriment of all of us. It’s the unbelievable report that many of our children and farmworkers are being poisoned by the chlorpyrifos being used on farm crops, etc. It was reported that “An increasing body of studies have linked it to reduced IQ, attention disorders and low birthweight of children among children of farmworkers.”
This is another case where our government, including the Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, has allowed corporate interests to contaminate our food and environment with poisonous chemicals as they look the other way. How much of that poison has gotten into our food? How much do children (and adults, for that matter) inhale from the atmosphere surrounding crops sprayed with that chemical?
“It’s about time that Corteva stops selling a pesticide that damages children’s brains and poisons farm workers,” said Marisa Ordonia, a senior attorney for the environmental group, Earth Justice. “Yet the (federal) government must take a stand and ban this chemical.”
Even though it is lamented that many children in California’s Central Valley are born prematurely, have lowered IQs, learning difficulties and other health problems that are connected to chlorpyrifos, and even though President Obama had set up a program to rid us of it, our present president, after heavy lobbying by the chemical industry, approved of its sale. The EPA says it plans to complete a review by Oct. 1, 2022. According to the news report, the American Academy of Pediatrics was “deeply alarmed by the move.”
Is anything more outrageous than the deliberate neglect and abuse of children? It’s bad enough that there are so many children neglected and abused by their caretakers. But when our corporate interests develop chemical concoctions that are used for everything from killing weeds and crop pests to coloring, flavoring and preserving the foods we eat, they are not adequately tested by the FDA and USDA, and they are allowed to be used year after year and even used until some cutoff date set by government agencies. It should be illegal and corporate interests suitably held accountable. The fact that our corporate interests are so often in cahoots with legislators while much of our population suffers from such a health compromising product is abominable.
“The California Department of Pesticide Regulation in 2018 also designated the chemical as a ‘toxic air contaminant’ and recommended that county agriculture commissioners ban aerial spraying and require quarter mile buffer zones to fields where it is applied.” So Gov. Gavin Newsom had agreed to allow the chemical companies to phase out chlorpyrifos by Feb. 6, 2020, and farmers with existing stocks will have until the end of the year to use up any remaining quantities.
A few questions: 1). Why was this product approved in the first place? 2). If they have known all along that this chemical is dangerous, why are they allowed so much leeway? 3). How many other dangerous chemicals are still being used? 4). What will keep California farmers from getting the product from other states? 5). If they are caught using it, what will be the penalty? 6.) What is more important? Wealth or health?
As Bob Keeshan of Captain Kangaroo fame warned us many years ago: “A nation that does not shelter its children, including protecting them from exploitation, will pay dearly in the future.”
Since 1984, Dorothy Dimitre has written more than 1,000 columns for various local newspapers. Her email address is gramsd@aceweb.com.
