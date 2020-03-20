The Daily Journal has never missed a publication date because of an emergency. We have combined editions because of holidays, but never have we been unable to print because of circumstances beyond our control — including two power outages. Our job is to print the news and we will do that by any means necessary.
This week, our ability to publish was briefly in question as nonessential businesses were ordered closed as a way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. At first, it was unclear if the order considered a newspaper essential. One would think we are, but these are unprecedented times as the orders coming from the County Health office have been dramatic. We began strategizing how we could move to strictly online if our off-site printer was shut down, if our drivers were not allowed to deliver or if we were no longer allowed to access our office. Turned out we are considered an essential service and could continue to print now and into the future. Our page count is reducing as advertisers drop because of economic uncertainty, but we will continue printing as long as we can and have dropped the online paywall so others facing the same uncertainty can still access the information we gather. This is our essential mission.
So it was back to business. But even that has completely changed. In a matter of two weeks, the news landscape is decidedly different. Housing and transportation are no longer the top issues. Government action is no longer confined to tidy public meetings. Schools are no longer in session and the health of the people in this county is now front and center. So we pivoted.
Just like every one of you.
What I have seen from the community in the last few days is remarkable. People are more civil. There is a spirit of collaboration. There is a higher sense of community and that we can get through this together. People are rising to the occasion.
There is still grumbling about the County Health orders, but also a sense of understanding. Our county’s public health officer, Dr. Scott Morrow, is doing exactly what his job entails in incredibly difficult circumstances. The rationale for his decisions is to ensure our county can get through this health crisis. So while it might seem draconian for some, the essence is to maintain our county’s public health. Once this is over, there must be conversations at the highest level to learn from this situation and make necessary changes to protocol and this should include input from every corner of our community. This should go without saying. However, we are in the here and now. And that means following the guidance with social distancing, keeping in remote contact with others in your circles to ensure they are doing OK and making the best out of the situation.
The days ahead will be difficult as members of our community lose patience with the orders and all of us grow weary of our current situation. Patience and understanding will be key.
There is one important matter to consider as well. While many have very specific points of view about this situation and Morrow’s guidance, you may not have a complete understanding of others’ circumstances. It is easy to call people out for not following guidelines, but please resist the urge. When stress levels are high, there is an urge to be aggressive with others especially when you feel they are not complying with what you think is right. Everyone has different circumstances. Think before you speak. Be kind and understanding. However, if you see someone doing something obviously illegal, call the police. Do not take matters into your own hands.
These are trying times. And it will be difficult for days to come. If you are feeling depressed or anxious, check in with friends and family. There are also resources available at smchealth.org/coronavirus or by phone at 211.
We will continue delivering the news in ways we think appropriate, but feel free to let us know how we are doing and any ideas you may have. We couldn’t get through this without the support of our readers.
While this situation is not a typical natural disaster, San Mateo County has the ability to get through trying times — as long as we stick together, work together and act with kindness, compassion and patience. Times of crisis calls for sacrifice. In the past, this county, our state and our nation have gone through rationing, blackouts and discomfort when the situation calls for it. Today, and in the days to come, we must all rise to the occasion.
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
