There was a brief flash of nostalgia wafting through the ether last week as an online photo of a reunion of former Foster City mayors was presented via social media.
It was a step back in time more than a half-century in one important respect: There, smiling as part of the assemblage, was Wayne McFadden.
More than a few current residents of Foster City may not be aware of him and his place in the Bayside town’s tangled history.
McFadden, in many important ways, was the primary and vital guiding force responsible for the community’s incorporation/independence early in the 1970s.
An attorney, he fought for years to free Foster City residents from the heavy burden of ever-escalating property taxes caused by the infant burg’s complex long-term debt/bond-financing arrangement.
The tale leading to self-government is a complicated one, but, suffice to say, McFadden finally managed to emancipate the citizenry. In doing so, he became Foster City’s first mayor.
Needless to say, he was not beloved by Foster City’s real estate developers and various others with vested interests in maintaining the status quo, including those who dominated an unusual special district that controlled much of what happened in the village for a time.
Nonetheless, McFadden’s dogged persistence paid off in the end. It would be fair to state that, back in those days (and nights), he was probably the single-most influential individual in any single community in San Mateo County.
Today, Foster City not only survived a very difficult and tumultuous birth and infancy, it has thrived. Wayne McFadden can be thanked for laying the groundwork for its eventual success.
A REASSURING RADIO PRESENCE: A recent item in this space mentioned electronic media in a not especially complimentary fashion. Radio wasn’t mentioned.
Back in the day, radio was the primary source (often, the only source) of up-to-the-minute news. A favorite broadcaster was H.V. Kaltenborn. Those of a certain age may recall him with some fondness.
His clipped, precise, succinct delivery — no frills, no grandstanding, no witless blather — seemed to be on point and timely for just about every big international story out there. And there was no lack of that troubling commodity during his eventful decades on the air.
His voice was a solid, consistent presence through tough times, particularly before, during and after World War II. If not soothing, his tones were certainly reassuring. He was definitely the adult in the radio room.
HOORAY, IT’S ‘TALES FROM THE CRYPT’: Speaking of radio and its storied past, you can still listen to old shows on “Radio Yesteryear,” a welcome option that’s available locally in the wee hours of the morning.
The presentations on 860 AM on your Bay Area radio dial are terrific reminders of a simpler era when TV was either nonexistent or barely in its infancy.
You can catch reruns of the medium’s golden era mysteries, dramas, westerns, comedies and more. Hours are 2-3 a.m. Monday through Friday and 11 p.m. to midnight on weekends.
There is plenty of bygone radio available online as well. Check tunein.com and swingstreetradio.org for a wide range of classic offerings.
LET’S JUNK THOSE SURCHARGES: The drought is over. Water is in plentiful supply. It’s a relief here in the flora-blessed suburbs in spite of the long spell of extremely harsh weather (and attendant damage) that accompanied all of that liquid gold.
Some parts of the previously parched state actually have too much of a good thing right now. This brings up a fervent desire, fueled by some recent water bills.
Since there’s no need to worry about a perilous lack of agua now, let’s see those drought surcharges start to disappear from our water department charges. It’s only right.
MIRADA ROAD BRIDGE REPLACED: A modest milestone has been reached on the coastside. The Mirada Road pedestrian bridge in the Miramar area south of Pillar Point Harbor has been replaced.
Once its amenities are secured, folks again will be able to walk along a seaside trail without a detour to the east. The old bridge had fallen into disrepair and had to be removed.
Safe access to Miramar Beach has been improved as well. Nice.
Email: johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.