There’s something magical about the point where land meets water. Whether an ocean, a lake, a river or even just some wetlands, the interface between it and the land is a special place; one that draws animals and humans alike. That makes Redwood City particularly great: its creeks, its port and its wetlands are all interesting places I love to explore.
Tracing Redwood Creek and walking the trails on Bair Island are two great ways to observe life along the waterfront; however, it is even better to live along it and watch the wildlife whenever one chooses. With the recent approval by the Redwood City Council for a 56-unit townhouse complex at 505 E. Bayshore Road, a number of households will have a new opportunity to do just that.
Those new townhouses will be the latest addition to Redwood City’s Bair Island neighborhood, one that already offers a number of great places to live. Between the large One Marina townhouse complex, the smaller Marina Pointe townhouse complex, the Villas at Bair Island apartments, and the large Blu Harbor apartment complex, there are many hundreds of housing units out there today. Plus, with the approval some six months ago of a large apartment complex to replace the long-idle Century 12 Theatres, soon there will be nearly 500 more.
For all the talk of people wanting to leave California, others continue to clamor for additional places to live in all parts of Redwood City. While the large apartment complex that will replace the theater buildings should satisfy at least some of those looking to rent, this latest project will have great appeal for those looking to own
Setting aside the rent-versus-buy decision for a moment, these two complexes will provide a nice continuity in sizes and configurations (and prices, presumably), thereby appealing to individuals and large families alike. The theater property’s apartments will run from 510 to 1,348 square feet, in configurations ranging from studios to two-bedroom units. The townhouses will essentially pick up from there, starting at 1,192 square feet of living space (plus a two-car garage and a second-floor deck) for a two-bedroom unit, and going all the way up to four-bedroom units with 1,638 square feet of living space (plus the two-car garage, a small porch and two upper-story decks). Finally, both projects will make some number of units affordable, offering them at below-market rates.
It’s important to note that, in these projects, not even half of the units will actually look out over Bair Island’s wetlands. Of the townhouse complex’s 56 units, for instance, only 20 will face it directly. The rest will be set at right angles to those 20 units, and will be located behind them. Although the island’s wetlands are only steps away — the townhouse complex will include a public paved shoreline trail between the buildings and Bair Island with “view nodes” where people can step aside to take in the view — residents of the remaining 36 units will have to take those few steps whenever they want that view. Similarly, the vast majority of the units in the theater property’s two large apartment buildings will not face directly out over Bair Island. Instead, they will face the freeway or the neighboring residential buildings. Fortunately, that development will also include a paved trail between the apartments and Bair Island. One of the trails will allow residents and the public enjoy nature.
Waterside life can be wonderful, but it’s not without its challenges. Perhaps the greatest is the threat that comes from sea-level rise. Both projects will be raising their sites and taking other costly measures to mitigate that particular issue. Another challenge, one not specific to being on the water but specific to being located in this part of the Bair Island neighborhood, revolves around accessibility. Because there are no stores and restaurants out there, residents will find themselves frequently crossing over or getting on to Highway 101, which, in a car, means driving along East Bayshore Road. The only road in or out of the area today. Until a vehicular bridge is built across Redwood Creek, thereby giving the area a second means of access, East Bayshore Road will increasingly be a bottleneck for the area’s thousands of residents. A bottleneck that, in the event of an emergency, could be a challenge indeed.
Are the trade-offs worth it for the ability to live alongside the water? Everyone will have to decide that for themselves, of course. But, for many of us, I suspect that the answer is “yes.” While I’m not quite ready to give up my single-family home just yet, I’ll admit to some serious temptation when thinking about those 20 townhouses that’ll look out at the mix of land and water that is Bair Island.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
