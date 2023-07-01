Greg Wilson

There’s something magical about the point where land meets water. Whether an ocean, a lake, a river or even just some wetlands, the interface between it and the land is a special place; one that draws animals and humans alike. That makes Redwood City particularly great: its creeks, its port and its wetlands are all interesting places I love to explore.

Tracing Redwood Creek and walking the trails on Bair Island are two great ways to observe life along the waterfront; however, it is even better to live along it and watch the wildlife whenever one chooses. With the recent approval by the Redwood City Council for a 56-unit townhouse complex at 505 E. Bayshore Road, a number of households will have a new opportunity to do just that.

