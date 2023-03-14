In my previous column, I wrote, “Over the years, I’ve read at least five biographies on George Washington … Regarding Abraham Lincoln, I have read even more.” The statement prompted inquiries via email from readers asking what books they were. Below is an edited response I gave. It is offered here to all of you.
Washington:
1). “George Washington ... The Crossing” by Jack E. Levin is admittedly a book written and illustrated by the author with a focus on the young reader. It is a book I read with my son, Daniel, when he was a little guy. Even though it is told in a simple manner, I credit the book with creating in me an interest to read more about Washington.
2). “1776” by David McCullough. The late author is a tremendous writer. I would recommend any of his books covering American history. Washington, of course, is one of the main characters in “1776.”
3). “Washington’s Farewell” by John Avalon. The book focuses on the president’s farewell address to the country and the warnings therein. Everyone in Congress and each person who gains office of the president should read Washington’s farewell address followed by this book.
4). “The General & Mrs. Washington” by Bruce Chadwick. A great read if one cares to delve into the private life of Washington, including the complexities of marriage and maintaining a family while leading a revolutionary war as general, followed by the nation as president.
5). “Washington; an abridgment by Richard Harwell of the seven-volume George Washington” by Douglas Southall Freeman. A great work of consolidation on what I would imagine is a great work of its own. In 754 pages, it covers the life of Washington from his ancestors arriving in the “New World” to the end of Washington’s life. Very detailed. It took me two years to finish. Partly it was because I knew the ending and didn’t want to arrive there.
6). “His Excellency” by Joseph J. Ellis. This book covers much of the same material as No. 5 above except it begins with Washington as a young man. Unlike the book above, which does not offer much commentary or opinion, Ellis does. I am glad I read No. 5 before No. 6.
7). “A History of the American People” by Paul Johnson. Very well written. As is my habit occasionally, I began reading this book and No. 5 above concurrently. I was reading one at lunch and the other after dinner. For awhile, the stories about Washington were paralleling each other. Not yet finished or now reading, I look forward to getting back to this author.
Lincoln:
As cited above, I have read more volumes on Lincoln than any other character in America’s history. Below six are highlighted.
1). “Team of Rivals” by Doris Kearns Goodwin. Excellent book about Lincoln as a wily politician. (Characterized with all due respect). Easy to read and captivating.
2). “Lincoln at Gettysburg” by Gary Wills. Focuses on the context of the speech, Lincoln’s writing of it, his delivery and the impact it has had on the nation. Not long but a very good study.
3). “Abraham Lincoln” by Thomas Keneally. The author is an excellent story teller. One can almost imagine Lincoln telling the narrative himself the way the book is written. Not long. A good introduction to Lincoln.
4). Abraham Lincoln; A Biography” by Lord Charnwood. Who would have thought an Englishman could write such a great volume on one of our greatest presidents? This book combines the story of Lincoln with his prominent driving principles. This is a “must read” for anyone interested in what made Abraham Lincoln tick and one of our greatest presidents.
5). “With Malice Toward None” by Stephen B. Oates. I read this book in 2006. Leafing through the pages, I am struck by how many times I underlined sentences, demonstrating how great a study on the life of Lincoln it was. Also a book I did not want to finish because I knew the ending.
6). “Civil War,” a three-volume series by Shelby Foote, requires great patience to complete as a thorough account of the Civil War and, of course, Lincoln’s handling of it as commander in chief. I read the series over an eighteen month period with the books as my constant companions during lunch and after dinner most days. After completing volume one, I struggled to find volumes 2 and 3. Eventually I found them in Half Moon Bay. They were in two different used bookstores but I managed to hunt them down.
It is easy to be consumed by the news and challenges of today and, thus, forget our history or appreciate those whose shoulders we stand upon. I encourage all to study and know our history.
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.