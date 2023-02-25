I received an email from a reader asking whether I had any suggestions for “easy, accessible walks for a group of older adults.” Two came immediately to mind, one of which I realized should be more widely publicized, given that it is both easy, informative and, for Redwood City residents at least, convenient.
I gave little thought to Redwood City’s early history when I first moved my family here; however, once I began exploring the city and doing background research into what I was seeing, I learned about the city’s deep and rich history. I discovered that Redwood City’s Historic Resources Advisory Committee had laid out a “Redwood City Path of History Walking Tour,” which is a comfortable, relatively short walk around downtown Redwood City that highlights some of the city’s historic buildings and places (many of which still remain, and a few of which are, sadly, consigned to the past). Large signs posted at key points not only provide a brief history of the building or place before you, they also include historic photographs that take you back in time and help you envision what various parts of Redwood City looked like when the city was young.
Although each sign does a terrific job of illustrating how that part of downtown Redwood City looked in the distant past, they don’t provide guidance to the next waypoint. For that, Redwood City created a printed map enabling anyone to enjoy a self-guided walking tour through the city’s history. While maps used to be — and may still be — freely available at various places around the city; these days, the map is available online. For a PDF version you can download, head to https://www.redwoodcity.org/about-the-city/history and click on the Path of History icon.
The walk consists of a large loop through downtown, with a brief jog up Main Street and a slightly longer one down Broadway and up Hamilton Street. The Main Street jog takes you to the site of the rather unassuming Diller-Chamberlain Store building, billed as “San Mateo County’s oldest commercial building and first brick structure” (it was built in 1859). While there, don’t miss the “Path of History Kiosk” just across Main Street. There you’ll find a handful of photographs of the intersection of Broadway and Main Street, which, back in the day, was pretty much the heart of the city.
The jog up Broadway and then Hamilton Street takes you to today’s San Mateo County Government Center. As a picture on the sign in front of the historic Lathrop House shows, this once was the location of California Square, a public park on property donated to the city by Simon Mezes. (Simon Mezes was a lawyer who helped the Arguello family obtain title to Rancho de las Pulgas back in the 1850s. For his efforts he was given 5,000 acres of ranch land, some of which he laid out a city he dubbed Mezesville — but eventually became known as Redwood City.)
My favorite site along the walk is Redwood City’s former turning basin, marked by a sign at the corner of Broadway and the Main Street parking lot entrance. It takes some imagination to picture Redwood Creek on this spot as a waterway large and deep enough to handle commercial shipping. At one time, though, ships came in from the Bay and tied up behind the Diller-Chamberlain store, where they loaded and unloaded goods. Sadly, the creek has shrunk over the years, and portions have been moved underground, as is the case at this site.
Because it is a loop, you can start the walk at pretty much any point along the way. One popular starting point is the downtown branch of the public library, with its convenient parking. Regardless of where you start, the walk is flat and you can set your own pace. Thus, it can be done by nearly anyone.
Redwood City’s history walk reveals that, despite all of the recent construction, Redwood City has made efforts to preserve its history. Some of its most historic buildings have been preserved pretty much as-is, while others partly remain as a visible piece of a newer development — as is the case with the four-story office building recently completed at 851 Main St. The building’s retail space is still discernible as the small historic building that once stood there (built in 1922, the single-story building with three identical shop fronts was constructed as one of Redwood City’s first purpose-built automobile dealerships).
We live in an area with a rich history. If the history walk leaves you wanting to learn more, both the San Mateo County History Museum (on Courthouse Square) and the Local History Room in the downtown library are terrific resources for finding out more about both Redwood City and all of San Mateo County.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.