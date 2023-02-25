Greg Wilson

Greg Wilson

I received an email from a reader asking whether I had any suggestions for “easy, accessible walks for a group of older adults.” Two came immediately to mind, one of which I realized should be more widely publicized, given that it is both easy, informative and, for Redwood City residents at least, convenient.

I gave little thought to Redwood City’s early history when I first moved my family here; however, once I began exploring the city and doing background research into what I was seeing, I learned about the city’s deep and rich history. I discovered that Redwood City’s Historic Resources Advisory Committee had laid out a “Redwood City Path of History Walking Tour,” which is a comfortable, relatively short walk around downtown Redwood City that highlights some of the city’s historic buildings and places (many of which still remain, and a few of which are, sadly, consigned to the past). Large signs posted at key points not only provide a brief history of the building or place before you, they also include historic photographs that take you back in time and help you envision what various parts of Redwood City looked like when the city was young.

