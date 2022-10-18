November 2008, outside Las Vegas, we were on our way to another neighborhood with our latest maps marked with doors to knock on. I turned to another Bay Area volunteer I’d been talking politics with and said “May I ask about Proposition 8?” That was the ballot initiative which would amend the state’s Constitution to prohibit same-gender marriage. “Of course! I voted YES!” She exclaimed. Everyone else in our car gasped. We were all progressive Democrats and couldn’t imagine why she had done that. She told us “Our pastor told us that if we voted NO he would be forced to perform gay marriages or we might lose our church” which was patently wrong.
I got a sinking feeling. The “No on 8” movement had advised us to NOT do door-to-door canvassing. Their polling showed it would be defeated and they feared canvassing might do more harm than good. I suddenly felt like we had made a big tactical error. The day was young, though, and we still had a lot of doors to knock on for Senator Obama. We arrived at the appointed neighborhood and two by two went out to knock on doors.
Many doors had “I ALREADY VOTED!” signs. Our maps were updated every day but, given the massive early turnout in Nevada, they were often wrong. We approached one signless door and knocked. From inside we could hear a clunk, thunk, clunk, which, when the door opened, we realized was the sound of a heavy cane. A magnificent looking older woman, perhaps in her 90s, stood at the doorway and asked “May I help you?” I was ready! “Good afternoon Ma’am. We’re with Senator Obama’s campaign and wanted to see if you’ve voted already and if you haven’t if you need any help getting to the polls.” She paused and asked “Do you mean that Muslim Communist who was born in Kenya?” Flabbergasted, I said nothing for a moment. Then she leaned toward me and said “Don’t worry sweetie. I’m just messing with you! Of course I voted for Obama!” Then we heard a voice from further inside the house yell “Mom, are you torturing the Obama volunteers again?” We all had a good laugh and moved on.
A few houses later, we met a man who recently became a citizen, would vote for the first time, and needed a ride. We jumped in our car. When we got there, the poll worker took his ID and looked up his name. “Nope, not here.” His cheeks reddened, and flustered, he insisted that he was registered. “Nope, not here.” We stepped outside. Each volunteer team had a number we could call for help. I read his name from his driver’s license and the campaign lawyer found it right away. “Go back in and hand the phone to the poll worker.” We went back in and the poll worker once again looked in the book and said no. We handed her the phone. She listened, sighed, and then turned to another page in the book and there it was. He cried as she sent him to vote. We took him home afterwards, tears of joy all around. Did our volunteering make a difference that day? Yup!
A few more hours of canvassing and we headed home as the election results came in. Sen. Barack Obama would be our next president. The Nevada county where we had canvassed turned blue for the first time in decades. Tears of joy. Proposition 8 passed. Tears of sadness. We got the “change we could believe in” but our right to marry was ripped away that same night. That’s America. Volunteering mattered. Not volunteering mattered. That’s America. Proposition 8 was eventually nullified by the U.S. Supreme Court in Obergefell vs. Hodges. That’s America, too.
We may not all have the ability to volunteer on campaigns, but in a few weeks every citizen here gets to do something people in some countries only dream of, vote in a free and fair election. Kudos to County Chief Elections Officer Mark Church and his team for making it easy, secure and transparent. Visit smcacre.org/elections for info including volunteer opportunities.
Finally, I’ve got two young friends running for local City Council seats, Chris Sturken in Redwood City and Adam Loraine in San Mateo. They’ve been incredibly effective grassroots organizers, appointees and volunteers in their communities for years. I’m also a fan of David Canepa for Congress and Laura Palmer-Lohan for supervisor. They all deserve your consideration and have my endorsement. Consider this some of my door knocking for 2022. But regardless of who YOU support in the November election, do your part. Vote! Vote your hopes and dreams, not your fears. And please don’t torture the volunteers who might knock on your door!
Craig Wiesner is the co-owner of Reach And Teach, a book, toy and cultural gift shop on 25th Avenue in San Mateo.
