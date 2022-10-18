November 2008, outside Las Vegas, we were on our way to another neighborhood with our latest maps marked with doors to knock on. I turned to another Bay Area volunteer I’d been talking politics with and said “May I ask about Proposition 8?” That was the ballot initiative which would amend the state’s Constitution to prohibit same-gender marriage. “Of course! I voted YES!” She exclaimed. Everyone else in our car gasped. We were all progressive Democrats and couldn’t imagine why she had done that. She told us “Our pastor told us that if we voted NO he would be forced to perform gay marriages or we might lose our church” which was patently wrong.

I got a sinking feeling. The “No on 8” movement had advised us to NOT do door-to-door canvassing. Their polling showed it would be defeated and they feared canvassing might do more harm than good. I suddenly felt like we had made a big tactical error. The day was young, though, and we still had a lot of doors to knock on for Senator Obama. We arrived at the appointed neighborhood and two by two went out to knock on doors.

