In last week’s column, I noted that a 91-room hotel proposed for the corner of Veterans Boulevard and Brewster Avenue (where today there stands a Shell gas station) seemed to be running out of time before it might have to get reapproved. As these things sometimes go, the Monday after my column was published the Redwood City Council approved the project’s parcel map and associated agreements, a key milestone that enables the project to go ahead. Thus, it appears that in relatively short order Redwood City will go from having no real business-oriented hotels in or near its downtown, to having two.
Years ago, I started paying closer attention to how people go about making decisions, when my wife and I realized that our own styles differ greatly. I’m in the camp with those who gather a lot of data, which we then weigh before reaching a conclusion. My wife, on the other hand, is one of those who can make up her mind quickly, and adjust (if necessary) as data comes in. Both approaches seem to work (and I’m sure that many people operate in the middle, doing some of both): quite often she and I end up at the same place. It definitely helped our relationship when we each realized that the other approaches decisions differently: she’s learned to give me time to come to a conclusion, and I’ve learned to trust her intuitive sense, especially when a quick decision is called for.
During Monday’s Redwood City Council meeting, a significant portion of the agenda item regarding the proposed Redwood LIFE campus expansion consisted of public comment. As I listened, I spent time mentally sorting the many folks who spoke into three buckets: those who have already made up their minds (most of whom were against the project, although not all), those waiting for more data, and those falling somewhere in the middle. As someone who simply cannot decide on a project of this complexity without more data, I paid particular attention to those who can, as I do with my wife when she and I are facing an important decision.
The proposed project would be a massive expansion, and thus I can see where many people would be put off by it. Especially the relatively few Redwood Shores residents who live in the developments immediately adjacent to the project site, and thus would not only find themselves looking at the finished project, but who would also have a front-row seat for the construction activity needed to replace today’s 20 low-rise buildings with 15 new (mostly taller) buildings and three parking garages — a process that may take as long as 25 years.
Then again, what the developer was asking for, and the Redwood City Council approved on Monday night, was not to build anything (yet), but simply to initiate the process of researching just what such a project would involve. Currently, the 85-acre plan area is governed by the Westport Specific Plan, a document adopted back in 1985 (and amended in 1995) supporting the creation of what exists in that part of Redwood Shores today. Because that plan was written with a specific build-out in mind, it limits the site to only a bit more than the 20 buildings now in existence. To enable a project of the magnitude that the current site owner has in mind, the existing plan would have to be scrapped, and an all new one written.
Creating that new plan will involve the creation of an Environmental Impact Report (EIR), which will answer a lot of the questions so many of us have. It will analyze and propose potential mitigating measures for a wide range of potential problem areas, including traffic (both during construction and after), sea-level rise, the toxic landfill that underlies a portion of the property, noise, wildlife and more. And this particular EIR will also help shape and then analyze an alternate version of the project, one that takes some impacts into account and thus could be acceptable to more Redwood City residents. All of the necessary research to develop the EIR, plus the effort to design an alternate version of the project and write up the necessary documents (including the EIR, the description of the alternate project, and a precise plan to govern the new development), will take a great deal of time (on the order of years, most likely), effort and money. Fortunately, the work will be done by outside consultants, and the costs will all be borne by the developer.
In the end, we should have the data anyone would need, regardless of how one goes about making decisions. I’ll be paying close attention then, trying to gauge public sentiment and see whether, like my wife and I, those with differing decision-making styles managed to settle on a common conclusion.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
