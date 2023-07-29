In last week’s column, I noted that a 91-room hotel proposed for the corner of Veterans Boulevard and Brewster Avenue (where today there stands a Shell gas station) seemed to be running out of time before it might have to get reapproved. As these things sometimes go, the Monday after my column was published the Redwood City Council approved the project’s parcel map and associated agreements, a key milestone that enables the project to go ahead. Thus, it appears that in relatively short order Redwood City will go from having no real business-oriented hotels in or near its downtown, to having two.

Years ago, I started paying closer attention to how people go about making decisions, when my wife and I realized that our own styles differ greatly. I’m in the camp with those who gather a lot of data, which we then weigh before reaching a conclusion. My wife, on the other hand, is one of those who can make up her mind quickly, and adjust (if necessary) as data comes in. Both approaches seem to work (and I’m sure that many people operate in the middle, doing some of both): quite often she and I end up at the same place. It definitely helped our relationship when we each realized that the other approaches decisions differently: she’s learned to give me time to come to a conclusion, and I’ve learned to trust her intuitive sense, especially when a quick decision is called for.

