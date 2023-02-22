For all practical purposes, Daniel Perry found himself attracted to journalism almost by accident. He did not find himself inexorably lured to the typewriter as a teen growing up in San Mateo Village in the 1950s and early 1960s.
Admittedly, a rather indifferent student as a youth, he got the writing/reporting bug while in college in Oregon. The craft may have been something of an afterthought but he took to it and never looked back. His career led him to newspapers in Oregon and New York and, eventually, to Democratic political work in Washington, D.C.
But those days and nights on the booming post-World War II Peninsula never really left his thoughts. Now, in his seventies, he has taken the time to record many of those memories. He has done it well.
His new memoir, “Village Kid,” is the welcome result. Major portions of the book are excellent snapshots of a period in San Mateo County history that cannot be duplicated.
Perry, fortunately for this reader (a San Mateo contemporary, by the way), has a fine and critical eye for detail and his recall is outstanding, as is his individual writing style.
His work chronicles his youthful adventures (and misadventures), his ups and downs and aspects of his blue collar family life in the Village.
Those old neighborhood stomping grounds, an enclave of what were referred to as “starter homes,” are located south of what was the Bay Meadows Race Track property, between today’s Caltrain line and Highway 101.
The book brings back to life a variety of enterprises and venues that once flourished here. Among them: Kibby’s Drive-in, the Manor Theatre, Kinney’s Shoes, Western Saddlery, Pike’s Hardware, Village Food Market, drag racing at the Half Moon Bay Airport and, of course, Bay Meadows itself.
There is even a fond reference to 1950s Bay Area disc jockey Red Blanchard, a teen favorite during the heyday of rock and roll on the AM radio dial. Professional wrestler Gorgeous George, an occasional sporting figure at the Cow Palace, gets a brief note as well.
“Village Kid” is a quick and easy read. The book, priced at $26.99, is available through the Politics and Prose Bookstore, 5015 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington, D.C., 2008. You can contact the bookstore at (800) 722-0790 or online at https://www.politics-prose.com.
WORLD WAR II CHANGED IT ALL: Daniel Perry’s recollections regarding the rapid growth of San Mateo County are well-founded and accurate.
The data, provided by the U.S. Census Bureau, is revealing. Just prior to World War II in 1940, the county’s population was a rather modest 111,782.
By and large, the county and its budding cities and towns were quiet; they were small potatoes, sleepy bedroom communities without freeways, shopping centers and many high-rise buildings to speak of at all.
There was no Foster City, no Redwood Shores, no Silicon Valley. You could state, with some accuracy, that the entire Peninsula was a series of Mayberry-like burgs, relatively unaffected in any serious way by the early 20th century growth and economic dominance of neighboring San Francisco.
Then came the war, which changed just about everything. Once that conflict had been concluded, the surge to the suburbs began in earnest. The movement became a tsunami.
By 1950, our population had grown by more than 100% to 235,659. Ten years later, it hit 444,387. The Baby Boom was well underway. Perry was part of that massive shift.
But his writing/reporting career caused him to leave these climes for bigger and better things.
A KEY NUMBERS ADDENDUM: The multiple effects of the COVID pandemic, along with other important factors like high taxes and housing costs, have caused San Mateo County to lose population for the first time in recent memory.
According to published statistics, the county had a net loss of 12,700 people (1.1%) as of the second year of the pandemic, bringing the estimated total to just under 738,000. This is new demographic territory.
Depending on how one looks at the matter, it could turn out to be a plus since, in theory, it may take some pressure off communities dealing with draconian state housing mandates.
