One of the things I love about the San Francisco Peninsula is our wide variety of housing options. From single-family homes and duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes, to buildings containing flats or multi-story townhouse-style homes, and ADUs and even rooms-for-rent, there is pretty much something for everyone — assuming one can afford it (although, with the relatively large amount of affordable housing being built, even cost is less of a factor for the lucky few who qualify). Plus, excepting some areas such as Foster City or Redwood Shores, our area’s home styles vary widely, providing an abundance of choices within each housing class.

Not long ago, Greystar built two large apartment buildings side by side along El Camino Real in Redwood City. Both offer luxury living close to transit and shopping. I’ve toured one of the two (Huxley Apartments) and came away impressed. For those who can afford it, an apartment in either building would be very comfortable indeed.

