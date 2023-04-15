One of the things I love about the San Francisco Peninsula is our wide variety of housing options. From single-family homes and duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes, to buildings containing flats or multi-story townhouse-style homes, and ADUs and even rooms-for-rent, there is pretty much something for everyone — assuming one can afford it (although, with the relatively large amount of affordable housing being built, even cost is less of a factor for the lucky few who qualify). Plus, excepting some areas such as Foster City or Redwood Shores, our area’s home styles vary widely, providing an abundance of choices within each housing class.
Not long ago, Greystar built two large apartment buildings side by side along El Camino Real in Redwood City. Both offer luxury living close to transit and shopping. I’ve toured one of the two (Huxley Apartments) and came away impressed. For those who can afford it, an apartment in either building would be very comfortable indeed.
Just across El Camino Real, Greystar is putting the final touches on a very different apartment building. This new building — recently dubbed Miramontes — is small where the other two are large, and should be affordable where the others are priced for high-end living. It also has a very different look. Both Huxley and Highwater have contemporary styling rendered in glass, brick (or brick-like tile) and stucco in a handful of muted colors. Miramontes, on the other hand, while clothed entirely in stucco and glass, has been styled with a bit of Spanish flair. The building’s parapet, for instance, is sloped with shingles that are reminiscent of terra cotta tiles. And the primary wall facing El Camino Real has a color that is between terra cotta and brick, with prominent turquoise accents around the windows.
To keep costs down and to maximize the number of units on the project’s small lot, Miramontes’ 38 affordable apartments are all either studios or one-bedroom units, each with a single bathroom and a basic kitchen. Each floor contains a small shared laundry room, and common space is limited to a 1,738-square-foot rooftop deck. The building has an internal garage, but can only accommodate 12 cars — and that, using mechanical stackers. But the building is attractive and well-located, and should be a fine place to live.
Want more room? Just south of Woodside Road and a bit west of El Camino Real, a recently approved project aims to put a single building containing six townhouse-style condominiums on the corner of Linden Street and Hemlock Avenue. This new building will be constructed on a portion of a parking lot used by the L’Academy language immersion preschool, and will sit across Linden Street from Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Each of the building’s three-bedroom townhomes will be long and narrow, requiring a tandem parking arrangement to fit two cars into each unit’s private garage. Only the two end units will have small private balconies on their second and third floors; the four center units will instead have small ground-floor patios. As for the building’s appearance, individual units will feature one of two muted colors, while some ground-floor accents will be painted bright red to draw the eye and provide added visual appeal.
Finally, just last week the Planning Commission approved the second part of a fascinating two-part project, the first part of which enabled the transformation of a beautiful, albeit run-down, Italianate-style single-family home on Middlefield Road into a duplex with an internal accessory dwelling unit . Because that home occupied only half of a large lot, the homeowner divided the lot into two parcels, and now, the most recent project approval enables the construction of a second, craftsman-style duplex plus a standalone ADU on that second parcel.
Together these projects turn a single-family home into two side-by-side homes (plus an ADU) that all-told accommodate six families in varying degrees of comfort. Whereas one ADU (located in the historic home’s former attic space) will be quite small — it’s a 256-square-foot studio — the standalone ADU will be nearly four times as large, containing two full bedrooms. As for the primary living units, the converted existing home will have two, one with one bedroom, and one with two (both will have their own living rooms, dining rooms and kitchens). The next-door craftsman will be even roomier, with each half of the duplex containing three bedrooms on the second floor above a large “open concept” kitchen, living and dining space, plus a laundry room, a powder room and an enclosed office.
I’m glad to see that our new (and converted) homes continue to reflect the diversity and variety of home options and styles that our part of the Bay Area has long been known for. I consider myself lucky to live on the San Francisco Peninsula, and am delighted that new options continue to arise, enabling others to live here as well.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.