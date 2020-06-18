When I was writing a column six days a week for a newspaper based at the northernmost end of the Peninsula, I would occasionally get a message from a reader that went something like this: “It makes me crazy to read your column every day.”
To which I would reply: “Turn the page.”
This comes to mind in the wake of recent adventures in public commentary, including some bizarre blunders in the news media and some recent attempts to weave through the political thicket, when a straight-ahead approach would better serve the circumstances.
In the Daily Journal, bastion of the First Amendment, in this very spot in the newspaper, other opinions are invited by the same people who hired me to appear here on Thursdays, the one day of the week when everyone gets at least some work done.
Some of these other opinions prompted moaning and groaning, which is fine. None of us is exempt from irritating others and some of us have made a career of it. But there were those who were upset that the opinion even appeared here. Some of that may have been prompted by personal distaste for the person who was expressing the opinion. Frankly, some of these writings contains threads too complex for me to follow, and I half expect a line at the bottom that reads: Solution tomorrow.
Anyway, to paraphrase an old and well-known expression, opinions are like opinions — everyone has one. More than one.
It’s to the credit of the people who run this place that they want and seek a diversity of viewpoints. It’s to our benefit that such viewpoints are given wide distribution. Indeed, I think attitude should be given a lot of latitude. I’ll tolerate a wide range of disagreement so long as it is not disagreeable, which I define as within the boundaries of decency and respect.
In that regard, the Daily Journal occupies a higher ground than The New York Times, which has had a well-deserved reputation as the exemplar of American journalism. The Times recently ran an opinion piece by a U.S. senator suggesting that military force may have been necessary to quell recent rioting and looting. Times staff members then signed a petition objecting to the presence of the piece in the newspaper, and the Times apologized for running the piece, stating that it didn’t meet its standards for accuracy and, apparently, punditry. Incredibly, the editor of the page admitted he hadn’t read the opinion piece, which would make you wonder what other, creative way he was doing his job. So, apparently, did the Times, and this editor was invited to pursue other career opportunities.
Anyway, this is what I gleaned, the gleaning having occurred reading actual stories in the actual New York Times.
It’s an unsettling prospect to see a news staff opposing the appearance of a dissenting opinion in their newspaper, given that their job is to collect and report a range of opinions, oftentimes dissenting ones.
It’s a shameful episode, and does no good to those of us who are growing uneasy at the anti-news, anti-information era in which we live, spurred by the anti-intellectual in the White House who gleefully dismisses good, professional journalism as “fake news.”
The value of dissent has to include dissenting from your opinion. If you don’t like an opinion, you have two choices — offer up your own opinion, or turn the page.
WHO, WHO DOESN’T WANT TO WEAR THE RIBBON: That’s from a “Seinfeld” episode, and it came to mind when the Foster City Council wrestled with whether to fly the rainbow flag in celebration of Pride month. It’s interesting to see the flag won the wrestling match. I read all the stories about this and, I swear, I can’t tell why they didn’t agree to fly the flag or why it took a 3-2 vote first not to fly the flag and then to fly the flag. I guess they didn’t want to set a dangerous flag precedent. … A generation ago, I recall Abbie Hoffman getting in trouble for wearing a shirt made out of an American flag. Now, you can buy American flag underwear. Boxers, not briefs.
REMEMBER, REMEMBER THE 3RD OF NOVEMBER: The protests are becoming a movement and we see widespread efforts and discussion about law enforcement reform. Any real reform is going to happen at the place where real authority resides — city councils. Nearly every city in San Mateo County is electing councilmembers in November. We all expect a big turnout in the presidential race. If it’s real change you want in policing, the action is further down the ballot.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain.
