Humans have seemingly always had an affinity for high places. I suspect that this is an innate defense mechanism; a high vantage point enables you to see your enemies coming from afar, giving you more time to prepare. These days, though, high places are less a means of defense and more a way to take in one’s surroundings and get oriented.
Our desire for elevated views is one reason why area developers are including elevated outdoor spaces in their buildings. Limiting rooftop deck access to the building’s occupants confers a degree of exclusivity, which is a nice selling point for potential tenants. And of course, putting common areas on the roof rather than at ground level leaves valuable land and enables larger, presumably more profitable, buildings.
In downtown Redwood City, rooftop decks are a relatively new trend. Most downtown buildings constructed during the city’s current building boom — since 2011 or so — seem to have them. For instance, consider one of the very first, the building at the corner of Marshall and Arguello streets: 201 Marshall. That building’s signature corner has been designed to convey the impression of a tower, with the top of the tower, on the seventh floor, containing a small rooftop deck. From there, the building’s residents surely have a great view of the Caltrain station, the block of Broadway between El Camino Real and the Caltrain tracks, and even some of Sequoia High School.
Visible from that deck is the former Elgin’s Auto Supply building, at 55 Perry St. This historic building — it was constructed in the early 1930s as the Sequoia Laundry & Dry Cleaners — is currently being reworked as a small one-story office building. And it, too, appears to be getting a rooftop deck, surely for use by those working in the building. Given that it sits atop a single-story building, the deck isn’t very high off the ground, and its views, mainly of the adjacent municipal parking lot, aren’t great. Nevertheless, it appears as if it’ll be an attractive, private space where one can work or relax while outdoors.
Years ago, I toured the Franklin 299 apartment building. On that tour, I was shown both the main outdoor area, on the second floor, and the building’s wonderful rooftop terrace, atop the building’s sixth floor. That terrace has unobstructed views in almost every direction, and allows residents to see for miles. Now, Franklin 299’s developer, Greystar, is approaching the end of construction on “Highwater,” its 350-unit apartment building at 1409 El Camino Real. It, too, has a rooftop deck, this one on the building’s eighth floor looking out over El Camino Real. While not huge, the deck contains the complex’s pool and spa. I can only imagine what it might be like to swim in that pool; the views toward the western hills must be tremendous.
Not all of downtown Redwood City’s newer buildings have rooftop decks. For instance, Indigo, the 10-story blue-and-white apartment complex along Middlefield Road, has none (Its primary outdoor area sits atop the building’s “podium,” on the third floor). Of those buildings that do have rooftop decks, all appear to limit access to the building’s tenants and guests. Soon, however, there may be some exceptions.
The historic building at 929 Main St., most recently home to Young’s Auto Parts, is being rebuilt with a two-story addition at the rear. The one-story historic portion along Main Street is being topped by a nearly 2,000 square foot terrace that should provide a nice view of the street below. Soon the building will be occupied by a retailer or a restaurant. Personally, I’m hoping for a restaurant, one that’ll use that terrace for outdoor dining with a view.
Recently, a local developer proposed a new four-story building for 601 Allerton St. Early designs call for eight affordable housing units and three floors worth of office space. And on the roof, four publicly accessible pickleball courts and a small clubhouse area. Given that the building would stand less than a block from the mostly residential Centennial neighborhood, those courts would likely get a lot of use from area residents, who, between games, could enjoy elevated views of the surrounding area.
We no longer need to build towers and tall buildings for defensive purposes, but most of us love the views that they afford. Given that downtown Redwood City is completely flat, tall buildings — or the nearby hills — are the only way one can obtain a good view of the surroundings. Redwood City is known for its good weather; thus, who wouldn’t want to be outside, enjoying a nice view? Thanks to the elevated decks being scattered throughout downtown, more and more of those buildings’ occupants can enjoy lovely vistas while getting some fresh air. Someday soon, hopefully, the rest of us will, too.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
