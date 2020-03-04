“The young and growing child is our deepest expression of hope: the most profound qualities of human sensitivity and morality flow from the nurturing of childhood — a sense of meaning and purpose in life. Birth and growth reflect the theme of life, a sense of awe and wonder at nature’s marvels. Our young are our own new beginnings, a testament to our trust in the future.” — Eda LeShan, “The Conspiracy Against Childhood.”
When I recently read the article titled “California puts abortion pills in public universities,” it brought to mind my plea in 2011 for education about contraceptives that would prevent the need of many abortions. The article reported that “a 2018 study estimated that hundreds of students at such schools seek medication abortions each month.”
Considering all of the controversy about abortions and/or the need for Planned Parenthood, shouldn’t there be more education, especially for teens, about why not and how not to get pregnant and what to do to prevent conception? Of course, it would be best if there were no unwanted pregnancies and that since so many teens and young men and women are obviously not paying attention, shouldn’t there be education for the importance of contraceptives required in every high school?
When I originally wrote about this a few years ago, I had found some very disturbing statistics in an article in a Family Circle magazine. These statistics came from “The National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy.” The emphasis there was that parenthood should be taken seriously and teens, both girls and boys, should be taught about the pitfalls of unexpected pregnancy, the likely consequences of unprotected sexual activity and the great responsibility of bringing a child into this world. You don’t hear those people who are so against abortions recommending birth control measures which would reduce the call for so many abortions.
When we consider the following statistics, it is obvious we are in dire need of a national campaign. According to Family Circle, more than 730,000 teen pregnancies annually in the United States are (by far) the highest rate of any industrialized country. We were informed that every hour 87 teen couples conceive and 50 adolescent girls gave birth. One-third of girls conceived before age 20. About 20% were actually intended. One in six delivered a baby. Information given in sex education classes (if there were any) wasn’t always complete. At that time, 22 states required emphasis on abstinence. Seventeen suggested contraception be mentioned but, to date, does any state make it compulsory to educate about birth control?
This brings up more questions — the main one being, why are teenage birth rates so much higher in the United States than in other developed countries? Many possibilities come to mind. Is it because sex education in our schools is terribly inadequate and often nil? Is it because of the influence of religious conservatives who keep trying to undermine anything concerning planned parenthood except abstinence and who have had so much influence over our education establishments when it comes to such issues as contraception, abortion, etc.?
Are many more parents failing to educate their children about the responsibilities of preventing pregnancy and raising children? Is it because irresponsible sexual activity is so glamorized by so much of the media?
According to the Journal of Pediatrics, “Kids aged 12 to 17 who watch a lot of sexually charged television shows are twice as likely to experience a pregnancy in the subsequent three years as those who watch the fewest.” Do we, in this country, value children so little that we do not emphasize the responsibility of their care? Are too many of our young people spoiled, indulged and/or neglected or physically and mentally abused by parents who are too busy doing their own thing? Are so many focused on the moment that possible future consequences of unprotected sexual activity are not even considered?
So what happens to many unplanned babies who are born under such circumstances as they grow up? They are more likely to suffer from many problems that haunt them and for the rest of their lives become a drain on society. Chances are great that they will suffer from poverty, neglect and/or physical or mental abuse. They may be shifted from one caretaker to another. They are more likely to grow up with little or no adequate parental guidance. They are more likely to drop out of school and roam the streets at a young age, join gangs, have their own similarly deprived babies, and/or inhabit the criminal justice system.
“The human animal cannot become a whole, healthy adult if it is denied exposure to mature parental figures. It is the simplest of concepts, but one that many people have forgotten or ignore.” — C. Kent Hayes.
Since 1984, Dorothy Dimitre has written more than 1,000 columns for various local newspapers. Her email address is gramsd@aceweb.com.
