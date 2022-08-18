There is widespread consternation and dismay that the first full round of district elections in the county was a bust.
I am told there was the potential for 76 city council and school board races on the November ballot with the widespread implementation of new districts throughout the county.
By my count, of 29 city council races in cities with new districts, 16 of them are uncontested — a candidate is running unopposed.
South San Francisco Unified School District Trustee John Baker, undoubtedly a more reliable mathematician than I, reported that in 45 potential school board races (a total of 74 board seats), “there are only EIGHT races in the whole county that will be voted on. Everything else is uncontested.”
“I know people are busy, but c'mon — school board elections are actually some of the most consequential in a community,” Baker wrote on his Facebook page. “These are the people who set policies that affect our most vulnerable population, our children. Apathy should not be the issue it is.”
Jim Hartnett, a former councilmember in Redwood City, one of the first cities in the county to go to district elections, was equally unhappy.
“I once commented that district elections are a fact of life now, so why argue about them, and we would have to go through some election cycles to see how it works out,” he wrote me the other day. “Not so good, at least in Redwood City.”
There, one of the open seats is uncontested. Two years ago, Planning Commissioner Michael Smith ran unopposed for one of the new district seats. He resigned to tend to pressing family matters, and now the City Council will appoint his replacement, Hartnett noted. In other cities where no one ran for an open seat, the council will appoint new members.
“Someday, perhaps, you could have a council majority that ran uncontested or were appointed, and thus untested. I don't think that is how people hoped the system would work,” Hartnett said.
Still, Hartnett was right at the outset — district elections are, and remain, a fact of life.
Perhaps it is all still new, and more people will run as would-be candidates grow accustomed to the new political landscape.
Perhaps it is apathy, as Baker said. Although, it is hard to imagine a worse job in local government than serving on a school board, given the pre-, post- and ongoing pandemic environment.
Perhaps some of the people who saw district elections as a way of expanding the system to include previously underrepresented communities will devote their energies to recruiting candidates.
15th CD: San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa, who finished 17 points behind Assemblymember Kevin Mullin in the primary race to replace Jackie Speier in Congress, acknowledged in an interview recently, “We have a long hill to climb.” He said he was proud of his second-place finish. “That was an accomplishment, but how do you close the gap?”
He said he will have to campaign more in the southern portions of the district — Canepa won his north county supervisorial district — and he wants to emphasize his own experience as a supervisor.
“I’m in it for the long run,” he said. “At the end of the day, I’m still supervisor and I have six years left,” which assumes he is reelected in 2024 and not serving in Congress.
Canepa also said he would pledge to run a clean campaign and invited Mullin to do the same.
“I think it’s in everybody’s interests for us to find a way to work together. It’s a conversation Kevin and I need to have. I’m open to sitting down. I’m open to talking to him about how it’s going to go,” Canepa said.
In response, Mullin said, “I’m more than happy to sit down with David. We’ve been running a clean campaign since day one and I’ll pledge right here to run a clean campaign and invite him to join that and stay away from personal attacks. Candidly, we’ve been fending off some of those attacks from David. The voters deserve a campaign on the issues.”
DISTRICT 2: San Mateo-Foster City Schools Trustee Noelia Corzo — an underdog no more — kicked off her campaign Tuesday in the runoff election for the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors seat being vacated by Carole Groom. Corzo and her supporters focused on a board they describe as “unrepresentative” of the larger community, including people of color and those at the short end of the equity imbalance in the county.
As for the aforementioned Groom, she has ended her silence on this race, and has endorsed Belmont Councilmember Charles Stone.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
