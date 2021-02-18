There is more than a little reluctance to make the following projection. Such projections have been wrong in the past. I don’t want to be the one to put the hex on it.
But it does seem like we are turning the corner on this COVID-19 pandemic.
Not the phony corner President Trump proclaimed several times over for political reasons and totally untethered from scientific fact. A real turning of the corner.
Public health agencies and private providers are vaccinating people at a rapidly increasing rate and, at long last, there seems to be a systematic structure in place. At the several local vaccination stations, there is report after report that all is moving ahead smoothly. Meanwhile, rates of infection are declining. Schools are wrestling with the protocol for a return to the classroom.
It is possible to imagine the end is in sight, or at least foreseeable.
Assuming we do not suffer another surge — whether due to carelessness or the new variant of the virus — the slow but inevitable reopening of our world will mean some things that were radical accommodations now are the status quo.
It is quite likely, for example, that Zoom meetings have changed city councils forever.
We all will welcome an unfettered return to our restaurants and the sociable ruckus of people all around us. We are eager to participate in large gatherings of friends and to shake hands and hug each other in heartfelt greetings.
It’s my guess, however, that food delivery, whether from restaurants or grocery stores, will be a staple of our future lives, a service that will not disappear.
There are widely varying predictions of how the pandemic ultimately will change business and whether working from home will be much more the norm. I can think of any number of businesses that rely on employees interacting with one another in an environment that leads to ideas and decisions greater than the sum of their parts. I’m not the one to sort that out, but it’s equally easy to imagine that many businesses would welcome the reduced costs of no more rent, no more utility bills, no more company-funded cafeterias.
If there is one area that is changed forever, however, it is government.
City council and school board meetings have shifted online and that has had a profound impact on public participation. Prepandemic, a typical council meeting would draw maybe 15 attendees. Sometimes more when there was a controversy on the agenda. With the advent of online meetings, attendance by the public has swollen dramatically — sometimes 40 or 50 attendees. Residents who were forced to skip meetings, or watch them passively at home, because they have children or because they need to get ready for work in the morning, now can participate in the meetings. And, it appears, they are doing so.
Unfortunately, I fear the changes wrought by the pandemic will not force fundamental change in the public institution most in need of it — the schools. If not, it’s a lost opportunity that may not come again in a generation. I say this knowing that the most miserable jobs of this pandemic, outside of health care workers, must be teacher, school board member and school superintendent.
Of all the institutions that have been in place since my childhood, the most unchanged is school. Kids still sit in rows. They still get class periods of about an hour, recess in the morning, lunch break at midday, and bells to mark the time. It was a factory model designed to prepare workers for the industrial economy. It was barely suited for the life I ended up leading. It cannot be adequately preparing young people for a future of work we cannot fully envision.
Clearly, remote learning means learning only remotely, and it is not the answer. Still, I’m disappointed one of the more innovative school districts in this community didn’t use this as an opportunity to rethink the entire model.
BRR: One clear thought occurred to me repeatedly as I watched the news this week and the footage of the snow and ice storms in Texas, North Carolina and the Gulf Coast: Goodbye all you California deserters. Have fun. Enjoy. Yep, it’s a little chilly here. All the way down to 40 the other morning.
I hiked the Devil’s Slide trail the other morning. Gosh, it was windy. I had to wear a jacket.
I watched a peregrine falcon soar over the cliffs and the boiling ocean, white with crashing waves. Yes, the sea was angry that day, my friends.
Oh, I see the power is out in Austin. Something about ice on the power lines.
