I have been watching too much TV and doing so without apology. When you live alone, the tube can be company, or, at least, background noise. And the last weeks have proven how readily I will embrace any excuse to defer the long list of pandemic chores I should be doing, a list that will greet me bright-eyed and bushy-tailed tomorrow. As was said in the movie “Airplane”: “I picked a heck of a time to stop sniffing glue.”
Anyway — TV. A pizza chain trumpets its policy of “No Contact Carry Out,” succinctly summarizing the times we are in. A food delivery service says” “Together, we can save the restaurants we love.” Which sounds semi-altruistic. There is an inherent usefulness at play here, I suppose.
Then there is this deeply heartfelt advertising message on behalf of an insurance company: “Businesses are closing. Living rooms are now offices and schools. Our world is suddenly different. We’re here to help this new normal feel a little more normal.”
Yep. Buy more auto insurance. That’ll do it.
We are all worried about the economy, and appropriately so, but capitalism seems to find its way, as will we all, toward the “new normal.” We are social media-izing and Zooming and FaceTiming and we meet online and do business remotely and go to school without leaving home.
It would seem likely that the previous status quo has been disrupted permanently. We already knew how to buy things while seated, but now even the most reluctant among us are doing so.
Working from home always has been an option, but it could become mandatory as companies realize they can run their businesses without large, expensive buildings. There will be a widening divide between those of us who safely can stay put and those working at minimum wage and at risk as they deliver our stuff to us. Stay home, unless you can’t.
Our public schools — rows of desks, periods and bells — hearken back to an era when most young people were being trained to fuel the industrial economy, to show up to their workstation and punch a clock. This would seem like a profound opportunity to rethink our education system. Sweeping change comes slowly, but we are learning several things, not the least of which is that starting school at 8 a.m. is insanity, that in-class instruction can be heavily supplemented with online work and that many kids probably learn better starting around 2 p.m.
We all have nothing but time on our hands. As my son said the other day, it’s kind of like a chemically induced coma: Wake me when it’s over. And when it’s over, don’t expect normal to be normal.
OUT OF STOCK: Going online at Costco to buy some items the other day, most useful stuff is unavailable, including such disparate things as peanut butter, tissues and most laundry detergents, except a brand called Defunkify, a name I would not have learned without the pandemic. … Among the items still in stock, and for which no explanation is necessary: Coconut oil, coconut flour, ginseng slices, dried lobster mushrooms, a 105-ounce container of yellow mustard and popcorn. Always popcorn.
JOBS, LINES AND TEACHERS: A number of you responded to my request you send me a job from which you should have been fired, a movie line for the moment and your favorite teacher. I’ll get into the responses next week, but my favorite was from Foster City’s Evan Adams, who sent me a story about his mom and dad standing in line for him at the premiere of Star Wars VI. It’s my fault. I wasn’t clear — lines from a movie, not lines to get into a movie. You can still send me your responses.
NOW I’M EVEN QUOTING ME: I went to the store the other day. I was wearing a mask and gloves and told everybody to stay clear. And they called the cops. I guess the gun was a little too much. … I posted this on my Facebook page, and if you can’t steal from yourself, then from whom?
POLITICS NEVER SLEEPS: Remarkably, the latest water-torture count in the 13th Senate District race shows Democrat Sally Lieber only 740 votes behind Republican Alex Glew for second place and a spot in the November general election against Democrat Josh Becker. It’s hard to tell how many votes are left to be counted. The San Mateo County Elections Office website offers no such data. The state’s website reports more than 9,000 ballots outstanding, but that’s unchanged as of 19 days ago. I’d say something negative about the Elections Office, but apparently that’s irresponsible.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
