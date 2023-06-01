Once again, we are forced to revisit the oft-cited curse: May you live in interesting times.
Amid an unending maelstrom of controversy and uncertainty, however, I prefer Hamlet’s observation to his lone steadfast and somewhat stolid friend: “There are more things in heaven and Earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.”
In this particular literary context, philosophy is synonymous with science, of which we have too much and not enough.
And no shortage of opinions, of course, over the somewhat-local controversy regarding two transgender girl high school track athletes.
We love sports. It may be our truest religion, and in America, it remains the one passion that is commonly shared. Our love of sports is rooted in the faith that the competition we are observing, or in which we are participating, is honest and fair.
The late John Madden, football coach/philosopher, used to talk about the “fair advantage.” If we are playing basketball, and I am a foot taller than you, that is my fair advantage. Your fair advantage is quite likely to be that you are faster than I am.
The reverse also is true: We condemn unfair competition.
But in this instance, what constitutes fair or unfair? Undoubtedly, there will be those who say the science is unmistakable — someone transitioning from male to female has a physical advantage in muscle development that is critical to success in athletics.
But, as Horatio must have concurred, who really knows? There are no definitive studies on the matter that do more than “suggest” there might be some advantage, under some circumstances and with several caveats. The science, and, perhaps, more meaningfully, our understanding of the science, is still evolving. For every citation someone can make about levels of testosterone in a transgender girl, someone else can cite declining levels that are as a result of the transition.
So many different elements go into athletic success — work ethic, effective coaching, diet, training regimen, personal drive and, yes, natural ability — that singling out one of them as the critical factor may be impossible. We all can cite plenty of instances in which someone used banned drugs to enhance their physiology. But those same people were driven to achieve in those other areas, as well. The unfair advantage of doping is clear and unmistakable. Not so, it would seem, for someone who has undergone hormone treatments to drive down their testosterone levels.
More to the point may be the question that seems lost in the uproar: What is the purpose of high school sports?
They should be about learning how to compete, seeking the best within yourself, learning how to win graciously and lose gracefully, gaining the discipline that comes with training and pushing yourself. Should they be primarily about who wins and loses? Or, who gets to?
The two athletes who have been singled out are not the only ones in transition.
As we learn more and more about genetics and DNA structures, we see that not everything is as concrete and settled as we once thought — that a single change to a single chromosome can result in profound changes in the final outcome.
It is not just an interesting time, but an uncomfortable one, requiring changes from all of us. Some of us are not ready. Some of us need time to get ready.
The other day, I had to sign in at a local business and, suddenly, on the screen, up popped the word “pronouns.” It was something new to me and I had to ask what this was about. My first inclination, being a language geek, was to enter all of them. I thought it was some kind of quiz.
I figured it out. Similarly, I had to adapt the first time I used “they” when referring to an individual who prefers not to cite a specific gender. On the other hand, I was writing for newspapers when we dropped the “courtesy” titles of Miss and Mrs. First, we transitioned to Ms. (an editor once required that I include in parentheses “she prefers that designation”), and then dropped them entirely. The First Amendment survived.
My attitude then, and probably now, is I am OK with someone wanting to be called whatever they want to be called. Or become. Should that preclude them from all or some paths, including athletic paths?
I don’t have the answers, as must be plainly evident by now. But I am wary of anyone who says that they know with certainty what the answers are in these interesting times. In my lifetime, there has been more in heaven and Earth than I could have imagined.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
