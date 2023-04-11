Have you ever arrived at a point in your life where you have been prompted to question how you have been spending your time — if where you have been spending your time is worth the effort, is worth the sacrifice?
I have had two occasions in recent years. One was when I came out of my battle with cancer in 2016 and the other is currently as I look at fully retiring from my work. When I look back, I can see areas of life where I am glad to have done what I did and others where it is questionable whether being involved was worth the time and effort.
The area of life which first comes to mind is parenting. I admit, it is not something I thoroughly considered the implications of when I took on the role by marrying someone with two kids. However, once accepted, I realized it is not a responsibility from which one can shrink back, regardless how daunting it may, at times, become. There are demands and sacrifices which simply must be faced without question and one can only hope their efforts results in an adult child who is responsible and prepared to take on the world. If you have read my past columns, you know the stories of my two sons. Their narratives are ongoing but where I have helped them be in their journeys so far is positive. I am glad to have been there for them and will continue to be.
A second area which is similar but different to parenting is coaching. Over the years, I have been involved with eight or nine teams as a coach, either as an assistant or lead. Most of the kids I never hear from again after they move on in life but every once in awhile I am privileged to cross paths again with one of my former athletes. One such occasion was when a kid got in touch because he wanted to use me as a reference for a job he was seeking as a firefighter. I call him “a kid” but of course by then he was a full-grown man looking to take an important career step. It was wonderful to find out where he had arrived in life and I was glad to be able to help him once again in a goal he was after. He is one example, there are numerous others. If the focus in coaching is not just the wins and the losses or building a dynasty, the role can be very rewarding.
The third area I reflect upon is one from which I am gradually retiring. Designing homes for people, depending on the approach, can turn into a pretty intimate affair during the process. My goal with clients has always been to design a home which fits their family lifestyle like a glove. As with coaching, every now and then I meet a client years after the work on their home has been completed. It’s always nice to hear how happy they have been with the result. The most fulfilling of one of these was brought on by adverse circumstances. A client of a few years back had lost their home in the CZU fire. We worked together to bring back their loss from the ashes based upon what was, but making it even better. A few months ago, they moved back onto their property and into their new home. The contrast of where their feelings were when we first met to where they are today is incredible. My reward wasn’t the fee they paid. My reward was being involved in their recovery.
Of course, having served on the San Carlos City Council for 17 years, I have to write something about that experience. One might be tempted to think I would see it as the greatest achievement over all the others but, honestly, I do not. That’s not to say I regret having served, however, most of what was done during my tenure would have been done whether I was on the council or not. There are a few areas where the statement does not apply but for the most part, it does. Therein lies a lesson: politics should not be viewed as a career, not by the politician and not by the voter. It is a place to serve and to serve temporarily. If it were meant to be otherwise, we might as well return ourselves to the control of England and be ruled by a monarchy.
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
