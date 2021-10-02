Just over a year ago I used this column to exhort people to explore Redwood City’s Inner Harbor area, a place I regard as a “diamond in the rough.” Since then, not a great deal has changed within the Inner Harbor. Until this week, anyway. On Monday, the Redwood City Council gave its unanimous approval to a proposed land swap with San Mateo County, the terms of which were also unanimously agreed to by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors the following day. Once the swap takes effect, the city will gain possession of the 2-acre parcel that currently houses the Maple Street Shelter (and formerly housed the women’s jail), whereas the county will assume possession of a 2.5-acre chunk of city-owned land kitty-corner from that parcel, one that Towne Ford has been leasing for its fleet center.
Discussions around the land swap have been going on for some time, but originally were focused on trading the county’s parcel with part of one the city owns at the corner of Maple and Blomquist streets. But that parcel is located immediately adjacent to Granite Rock’s raw materials processing plant, making it less than ideal for any form of housing. Since the county aims to construct a homeless Navigation Center — providing both short-term housing and a variety of resident services — on whichever parcel they end up with, this new location, being farther from Granite Rock, turned out to be the key to making the swap happen.
At Monday’s meeting much was made of the benefits of the Navigation Center that will soon be constructed on the parcel at 1469 Maple St., and there are indeed many. However, absent a land swap agreement, the county would likely have constructed its new facility in place of the existing Maple Street Shelter, and we would have gotten those benefits anyway. In truth, it was Redwood City that needed this swap to happen, to enable the extension of Blomquist Street.
Extending Blomquist Street — which currently runs between Seaport Boulevard and Maple Street — up to and then over Redwood Creek would enable it to serve as a much-needed second exit for the thousands of people currently living in the Bair Island neighborhood north of Redwood Creek (Whipple Avenue being the only way in or out of that area today). But that extension cannot pass through the parcel along Redwood Creek where a 131-unit townhouse development is currently underway, leaving the county’s parcel — which sits between Highway 101 and the new development — as the much-needed extension’s only viable path.
Fortunately, the swap is a go, and Blomquist Street will be extended as far as Redwood Creek. Not over it, though, until such time as the necessary funds for a suitable bridge can be obtained. But even without the bridge, the extended street will provide access to the county’s Navigation Center and to the new townhouse development, freeing parts of Maple Street to be abandoned and combined with other city properties into one 10-acre parcel.
That large parcel, which will sit along Steinberger Slough, seems fated to become Redwood City’s newest city park. Although no specific plans have yet been drawn up, the city plans to begin a public engagement process next spring to determine how best to make use of the land. While much of the parcel adjacent to the slough will likely remain occupied by the Bair Island Aquatic Center, the remainder is still quite large and could accommodate a multiplicity of uses. Sports fields, children’s playgrounds, picnic areas and a boat launch area are all possibilities.
As part of the townhouse development, the San Francisco Bay Trail is gaining a key segment along Redwood Creek, between today’s “bridge to nowhere” (by Highway 101) out to where the creek meets Steinberger Slough. The trail will undoubtedly continue on through this future city park, taking it to the intersection of Maple and Blomquist streets and then on to Seaport Boulevard via Blomquist Street (where it today runs out to Pacific Shores, at the end of Seaport Boulevard). In conjunction with Redwood City’s new Highway 101 pedestrian underpass, that new trail segment will enable those of us west of Highway 101 to access this new park, either on foot or by bicycle.
In reality, this week’s land swap simply enables the city to extend Blomquist Street to the edge of Redwood Creek, which for now isn’t something that will be of much benefit to the average Redwood City resident. However, the process of making the swap happen has spurred a number of other activities, all of which will result in a greatly transformed Inner Harbor area. When all is said and done, it appears that Redwood City residents will wind up with new ways to recreate on and near the waters that proved so important to the very founding of the city.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.