Trust me when I say that I hated virtual school. I missed my friends desperately. My parents exhausted me after a week. It was brutal to be the only student willing to raise their hand in a Zoom class. I was a freshman in high school, and I barely recognized my campus, my teachers or my classmates.
But a part of me wants to go back.
As I steel myself for the end of junior year, I’m starting to think that virtual school was a boon. I didn’t have to face down a gaggle of people asking about how I did on a test; I ate lunch with my parents instead of repeating the same conversation about college admissions with friends anxious to see others trip and fall while they sprinted to the finish line; I had the time and space to consider what I wanted the next four years of my life to look like.
When I returned to school as a sophomore, the change was jarring. Competition poked around every corner; the pressure to succeed jumped through the roof; I lost sight of passions and interests in my determination to be the best.
I assumed, naively, that this was the high school experience. I knew that the Bay Area was a uniquely privileged area, but I assumed other students experienced the same toxic competition that permeated my high school. In other words, I knew the Bay Area was a bubble, but I didn’t think everywhere else was immune from a similar atmosphere.
After all, I couldn’t have known any better. Because I started high school in a global pandemic, I attended summer programs at colleges on the opposite side of the country from my desk chair and worked with organizations in South Africa while lying in my bed.
But last summer, even as the BA.5 subvariant threatened to cancel plans, universities and organizations held in-person programs for the first time since 2019. At my summer camp, I talked to students from Chicago and Austin, Dallas and Boston, Miami and Tampa Bay.
And every day, I would get the perfunctory introduction question from students, faculty, and guest speakers: “Elise! Great to meet you. Where are you from?” My answer varied. Sometimes “the Bay Area.” Occasionally, it was “the suburbs outside of San Francisco,” or “Burlingame,” depending on how familiar the person was with the area.
Their universal response?
“Oh, that must be rough.”
“How do you handle the competition?”
“I can’t imagine the pressure.”
I was confused, so I talked to my older roommate after. Apparently, the Bay Area had a reputation. It was a pressure cooker for high school students. A toxic wasteland for anyone trying to enjoy their teenage years.
At their schools, these students rose above the crowd, but their excellence was a decision rather than an obligation. With their friends, academic comparison didn’t subsume any hope of a casual conversation. Everyone knew that some students were smarter or more athletic or worked harder, but there was room to separate achievements from personality.
Because their success didn’t define them, they could lift up their peers rather than shove them down. The achievements of friends and colleagues felt like shared triumphs rather than failures.
In the Bay Area — from the edge of Silicon Valley to the tip of the Golden Gate Bridge — we’ve internalized a new normal. We’ve convinced ourselves that high school must be a zero-sum game. Now, in our haste to climb to the top, we’ve forgotten that an alternative reality exists in which cutthroat competition and pressure are frowned upon rather than encouraged.
But here’s the truth: the toxic environment we’ve cultivated doesn’t make the Bay Area seem special or impressive. It just makes us seem harsh.
As I approach the final weeks of junior year, I’d like to think I’ve learned better — that I have found ways to separate myself from the high-intensity academic culture for which the Bay Area is notorious. However, that’s not entirely true. I might have a voice in my head reminding me that our Bay Area culture isn’t normal, but I’m too deeply caught up in a system that keeps asking for more.
Elise Spenner is a junior at Burlingame High School. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
