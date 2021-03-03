No community wants to be seen as a financial desert. But that’s what may be in store for Brisbane on May 18.
On that date, a Bank of America branch on Old County Road near Bayshore Boulevard, at the main entrance to the placid North County hamlet, is scheduled to be shut down.
For some larger municipalities, that would not necessarily be a big deal. But in Brisbane it is bad news because the BofA branch is the only in-person banking game in town. It’s the lone option available.
There is even some concern that its ATM might be shuttered as well. Safe deposit boxes and other personal services, though, will definitely be lost in the event of a closure.
It’s a tough pill to swallow in the pleasant village nestled in the shadow of San Bruno Mountain. A spokeswoman for the town’s Chamber of Commerce said there is distinct unhappiness and frustration with the looming move.
Brisbane, which is observing its 60th year as an incorporated city in 2021, has a residential population close to 5,000 souls. Its daytime business employee total roughly doubles that figure.
What’s more, at some point in the future, development of the massive Baylands project on the eastside of the burg is predicted to bring thousands more residents and workers to Brisbane.
So, if anything, the town is on the brink of becoming an attractive location for the personal services provided by a bank, savings and loan or credit union.
LOOMING POLITICAL DEATH WISH: Meanwhile, on the other side of San Bruno Mountain to the south, some politicians seem to be intent on forcing a legislative death wish.
A majority of the South San Francisco City Council last week voted to pursue a radical plan to end zoning exclusively for single-family homes (dubbed R-1) in some neighborhoods.
It’s a formula for political suicide in the suburbs. Diligent people who have saved for years to purchase a reasonably spacious house with a driveway, a backyard and some privacy for their families typically are not keen on seeing their investments and lifestyles endangered by the whim of municipal officials, elected or not.
Suddenly permitting duplexes, triplexes, apartment houses and condominiums on properties reserved for single-family housing for decades would be the height of bait-and-switch. It would be a betrayal worthy of removal from office for the legislators responsible.
The South City majority is playing with fire. Let’s see if those pols proceed to toss themselves into the flames.
GEOGRAPHIC DIVERSITY ON MENU: The trustees of the San Mateo Union High School District are moving toward ward-style elections for their seats.
The district currently has five trustees (three male, two female), all of whom live in San Mateo, Burlingame or Foster City. They are elected at-large. The district has not had a trustee who lives north of Broadway in Burlingame for more than a decade.
A shift to separate geographic boundaries for individual trustee seats should guarantee at least a bit more balance in that regard. As for other forms of diversity, that remains to be seen.
The district, which is under legal pressure to change its trustee election system, operates six comprehensive high schools in four cities: San Bruno, Millbrae, Burlingame and San Mateo. It also runs a continuation school being moved to Burlingame and an adult school based in San Mateo.
Two of the district’s communities, Hillsborough and Foster City, do not have a high school within their boundaries.
MORE MEDIA MANIPULATION: It’s tough to argue that California is without significant problems. Serious issues are real and well documented.
But the major U.S. media, based primarily on the East Coast, can’t resist making things appear to be even worse. It seems to be a persistent mode of operation, regardless of data.
A recent example involved a grim California milestone: 50,000 deaths reportedly due to the pandemic. That figure was morbidly presented as a dire landmark event.
No one would deny that the number was sobering. But, as has become a media bad habit, it lacked honest context.
New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, with a total population roughly equal to ours, had nearly twice as many total virus deaths as the Golden State.
Some pandemic perspective would be welcome.
Contact John Horgan by email at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.