This November, voters in San Mateo, Foster City and the San Mateo Highlands will select two out of three candidates for the elementary board. It’s too bad there are not three openings because all of the candidates are amazing and belong on the board. If not now, then sometime very soon. In this school district, it seems to be feast or famine. Not too long ago, three incumbents decided not to run and a fourth member left abruptly in mid-term. There were many applicants for these positions — some worthy of consideration; some not so. Fast forward to today and too few openings for three outstanding candidates.
One is incumbent Ken Chin, the sole male on the board. He has city experience and widespread community involvement. He’s probably a shoo-in. The two new candidates are Allison Proctor from Foster City and Annie Tsai from the Bay Meadows neighborhood in San Mateo. Audrey Ng, the sole Foster City member on the board, is not seeking re-election. And there is an argument to be made for having a least one Foster City member on the board. Plus Proctor has been a team player as a parent and school volunteer and that is why she has the support of current and past members of the school board. She was PTA president of Foster City Elementary School and has two students in the district. Tsai is a newcomer but a recent mailer shows her strength in both cities. She has important endorsements from councilmembers in both and also from current and past school board members. She has a child at Parkside Montessori. Both women bring professional experience to the board. What’s not to like about any of these candidates?
***
Meanwhile in the 2020 San Mateo Union High School District Board election, David Lim, former San Mateo mayor and councilman is planning to run for Marc Friedman’s seat. Lim has children in the district, something none of the other board members have.
According to Friedman, “None of the board members have any children under 20. We are an old board. I am retiring next year because it is time for new members.”
Friedman has been on the board since 2011; before that he was a member of the Burlingame Elementary School District board. Greg Land has been on the board since December 2015 and is the newest member. He also served on the Burlingame elementary board. Robert Griffin, the longest serving member, has been on the board since 1996 (it says in the official statements but I remember serving with him and I was on the board until 1993). He lives in San Mateo. Peter Hanley has been on the board since 2001 and also lives in San Mateo. Linda Lees Dwyer has been on the board since 2005 and also served on the Burlingame elementary board.
I interviewed Lim for a seat on one of the city’s boards and commissions years ago. He was a very impressive young man. My colleagues agreed and he was appointed to the post. Eventually, he ended up on the council and was the dominant person on it. If you wanted something done, you went to Lim. I thought for sure he would be seeking higher office sometime soon, either a seat on the county board or in Sacramento. He worked for the district attorney’s office in Alameda County and ran for an open seat for judge there in 2016 which he lost. Back in San Mateo things were not going so well with his council colleagues. Lim had come out strongly for rent relief, the only one on the council to do it so boldly. Eventually he decided not to run for re-election in 2017.
In April 2019, he resigned from the Alameda County DA’s office to set up shop in San Mateo as an attorney. He had been one of the lead prosecutors on the Ghost Ship fire case but left before it went to trial. He has rejoined San Mateo Rotary and is back in action at the local level. He should be a shoo-in for the high school board vacancy. He will be running together with Land, who is up for re-election next year.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
