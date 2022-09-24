Even though I’ve only had 16 birthdays thus far (technically 17 as of today!), I have already had amazing ones and awful ones and everything in between. Birthdays mean different things to different people at different points in their lives, but recognizing birthdays in some way has become an almost universal experience.
However, the concept of celebrating birthdays was not prevalent in American culture for most of its history. The Atlantic had an interesting article about birthdays and how we celebrate them. In it, the author described how birthday celebrations were generally limited to the members of higher socioeconomic classes or public celebrations for political and historical figures.
The article also discussed how these celebrations developed alongside the increasing emphasis that our country has placed on the passage of time. Phrases like “on time,” and “behind schedule” began to permeate our vocabulary throughout the late 19th century, inviting us to measure success in relation to time.
And so we have attributed disproportionate meaning to age. We view the years we have lived as mile markers, indications of how far we ought to have come. Those markers focus on what we think we should have accomplished rather than the incredible things we have already done.
When you think about it, the initial stance makes more rational sense. Birthdays are not logical reasons to celebrate. You age no more on your birthday than you do every other day of the year and the importance that we place on timing is wholly artificial.
At the same time, there is something sublimely human about the celebration of birthdays. We utilize arbitrary things like birthdays as excuses to celebrate life. In a literal sense, birthdays celebrate the number of years you’ve been alive, but they also celebrate everything that those years have been and everything that your future will be.
At this point, this probably seems like a completely self indulgent piece about my excitement for having revolved around the sun one more time. In part, it might be — in fact, it probably is — but there is something to be learned from birthdays.
As teenagers, we hear a lot about adults seeing their birthdays as nothing more than reminders of all the things they were supposed to have accomplished. They are deadlines, dates by which we should have achieved something, regardless of what we consider to be success.
That sentiment is universally applicable, but I think it is less common for teenagers to view birthdays as the ominous check-in points on the timelines of our success.
That isn’t to say that we don’t have our own versions of those dates. Take school years, for example. They are another measure of time, and one that’s similarly arbitrary but that nonetheless holds an inordinate amount of importance in our lives.
I’m a high school senior. An increasing number of those around me are stressed about college applications, and even more continue to join that group as deadlines approach. It feels as though our entire lives have been leading up to this moment, to this collection of essays that ask you to summarize your entire identity in 650 words or less.
We sometimes act like college applications are the final determining factors in our lives, as if we will not continue working, changing and growing in college and beyond. They are deadlines to create a perfected persona that will dictate the rest of our lives.
In reality, they are not the end of our journeys. They are barely the beginning.
The end of high school marks a transition — one from safety and familiarity of high school to the unknown freedom of college or work. While that is a large, daunting transition, it is only one of the many that we undergo over time.
As we continue in the college admissions process, it is crucial to remember what that transition really means. Just like a birthday, the admissions process is more than a simple measure of time. It is an opportunity for us to celebrate what we have accomplished and all that we will do in our futures, whether we attend our dream college or not.
That celebration is absolutely easier said than done. College applications are a large stressor for most students — I know I rarely think about the end of high school as anything other than stressful, let alone a source of gratitude and pride. But for those who are also currently embarking on their college admissions journeys, I hope you can take a moment to recognize the positivity and the progress you have made throughout your life. Seeing the college admissions process as another opportunity to celebrate our successes is invaluable, especially in an environment that perpetually pushes so hard for an unattainable standard of achievement that is always out of reach.
Ellen Kim is a senior at San Mateo High School. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
