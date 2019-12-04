“When I get a little money, I buy books; if any is left, I buy food and clothes.” — Erasmus.
For my contribution for the holidays, I like to offer an assortment of interesting and evocative quotations that I have found in my large collections of books. Some of the books are: “Don’t forget to sing in the lifeboats” by Katherine and Ross Petros, “Too soon old and too late smart” by Gordon Livingston, M.D., “Brilliant thoughts” by Westside Publishing, “The true patriot” by Eric Liu and Nick Hanover, “If ignorance is bliss” by John Lloyd and John Mitchinson and, of course, my old standbys, Eric Fromm and Ashleigh Brilliant.
“Hope can be neither confirmed or denied. Hope is like a path in the countryside. Originally there was no path — yet, as people are walking all the time in the same spot, a way appears.” — Lu Xun.
“Our human propensity to submit to inhuman rules established by pathological authority cannot be underestimated.” — Elizabeth Mica, M.D.
“If we had no winter, the spring would not be so pleasant; if we did not sometimes taste of adversity, prosperity would not be so welcome.” — Ann and Dudley Bradstreet.
“True patriots believe that we should measure a citizen’s worth by contribution to country and community, not by wealth and power — and those whom America has benefited most should contribute in proportion to their good fortune — and that serving others would be esteemed more highly than serving self.” — Liu and Hanover.
“In a democracy, every little wrong idea may grow up to become national policy.” — Ashleigh Brilliant.
“The most important condition for the development of the love of life is for him to be with people who love life.” — Erich Fromm.
“If ignorance is bliss, there should be more happy people.” — Victor Cousins.
“It sometimes seems that our political system is designed to select those whose narcissism and hunger for power overwhelm their professed concern for the welfare of their fellow citizens.” — Gordon Livingston.
“Human beings are perhaps nevermore frightening than when they are convinced beyond doubt that they are right.” — Laurens van der Post.
“No diet will remove all of the fat from your body because the brain is entirely fat. Without a brain, you might look good, but all you could do is run for public office.” — George Bernard Shaw.
“The things we do, the prejudices that we hold and the repetitive conflicts that affect our lives are seldom the products of rational thought. In fact, we operate in the world mostly on auto pilot, doing the same things today that didn’t work yesterday.” — Livingston.
“True religion is the life we lead, not the creed we profess.” — Louis Nizer.
“While the chaos and discord brew in the underclass, the elites, ensconced in their narcissistic bubbles, remain oblivious to the suffering of their fellow citizens and the fate it portends for the nation.” — Mica.
“I have found that, among its other benefits, giving liberates the soul of the giver.” — Maya Angelou.
“Love is all we have, the only way that each of us can help the other. — Euripides.
“If we would learn what the human race really is at bottom, we need only to observe it at election times.” — Mark Twain.
“The human race has improved everything except the human race.” — Adlai Stevenson.
“Hope is itself a species of happiness, and, perhaps the chief happiness which this world affords.” — Samuel Johnson.
“There ought to be a better way than government to run the world.” — Ashleigh Brilliant.
“Everyone’s entitled to my opinion.” — Madonna.
Since 1984, Dorothy Dimitre has written more than 1,000 columns for various local newspapers. Her email address is gramsd@aceweb.com.
